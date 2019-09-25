 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Iowa CCI: No Bland Presidential Stump Speeches Allowed

A new poll from Iowa State University shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the top choice of 24% of likely Iowa caucus-goers. (peoplesaction.org)
A new poll from Iowa State University shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the top choice of 24% of likely Iowa caucus-goers. (peoplesaction.org)
September 20, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four Democratic presidential candidates have been confirmed for The People's Presidential Forum in Des Moines this weekend.

The forum is sponsored by the Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund. State Policy Organizing Director Adam Mason says because most Iowans have heard the candidates' stump speeches multiple times, the Saturday event will be more interactive.

"Our format will be sharing testimonies from community members about trying to survive on minimum wage – trying to survive on $7.25 an hour,” says Mason. “It'll share the experience of living next to a factory farm."

Mason says Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg will attend, after responding to questionnaires on their positions.

A new Fox News poll shows that 59% of voters are extremely interested in the 2020 presidential election, which is 27% points higher than around this same time in the last presidential cycle.

Across Iowa this weekend, at least 18 Democratic presidential candidates will join various events with 15,000 people expected to attend at least one event. Mason says the CCI is supporting candidates who commit to putting people and the planet ahead of politics.

"Taking on corporate control of our food and farm system is impacting farmers not only in Iowa but across the Midwest and across the country,” says Mason. “And of course the big issue we'll be addressing is health-care for all."

The CCI has called for a moratorium on factory farms in Iowa. Tomorrow's CCI Action People's Presidential Forum begins at noon at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019