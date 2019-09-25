Iowa CCI: No Bland Presidential Stump Speeches Allowed

A new poll from Iowa State University shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren was the top choice of 24% of likely Iowa caucus-goers. (peoplesaction.org)

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four Democratic presidential candidates have been confirmed for The People's Presidential Forum in Des Moines this weekend.



The forum is sponsored by the Citizens for Community Improvement Action Fund. State Policy Organizing Director Adam Mason says because most Iowans have heard the candidates' stump speeches multiple times, the Saturday event will be more interactive.



"Our format will be sharing testimonies from community members about trying to survive on minimum wage – trying to survive on $7.25 an hour,” says Mason. “It'll share the experience of living next to a factory farm."



Mason says Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Julián Castro and Pete Buttigieg will attend, after responding to questionnaires on their positions.



A new Fox News poll shows that 59% of voters are extremely interested in the 2020 presidential election, which is 27% points higher than around this same time in the last presidential cycle.



Across Iowa this weekend, at least 18 Democratic presidential candidates will join various events with 15,000 people expected to attend at least one event. Mason says the CCI is supporting candidates who commit to putting people and the planet ahead of politics.



"Taking on corporate control of our food and farm system is impacting farmers not only in Iowa but across the Midwest and across the country,” says Mason. “And of course the big issue we'll be addressing is health-care for all."



The CCI has called for a moratorium on factory farms in Iowa. Tomorrow's CCI Action People's Presidential Forum begins at noon at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.





Roz Brown, Public News Service - IA