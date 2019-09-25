 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

OR Youth Call for Action to Save Planet from Climate Change

At least 20 events are planned across Oregon for the Global Climate Strike. (ink drop/Adobe Stock)
At least 20 events are planned across Oregon for the Global Climate Strike. (ink drop/Adobe Stock)
September 20, 2019

BEND, Ore. – Oregonians are joining people around the world today in a call for action on climate change.

The youth-led Global Climate Strike is mobilizing folks to walk out of school and work and implore leaders to step up to the demands of a climate crisis. It's taking place three days before the United Nations Climate Action Summit meets in New York.

Freddy Finney-Jordet is a senior at Redmond Proficiency Academy in Bend. He's organizing the Bend Strike for Climate Action and says young people feel the greatest amount of urgency around this issue.

"A lot of the legislators in our current Congress and in other governments are, frankly, not going to be really alive to see the full, drastic effects of climate change,” says Finney-Jordet. “Obviously, we're seeing those now, but it's our generation, it's the youth that's going to feel the absolute blunt of the force, that's going to really get those effects."

At least 20 strikes are planned in Oregon. Finney-Jordet says a number of Bend businesses are closing for the strike, including Patagonia, Strictly Organic Coffee and Dudley's Bookshop Cafe.

In 2016, Oregon committed to a goal of getting at least half of its energy from renewables by 2040. But Finney-Jordet says the state needs to move away from fossil fuels sooner than that.

He says local strikers have demands for Deschutes County as well.

"For Deschutes County to start looking into better sources of energy,” says Finney-Jordet. “We use a lot hydroelectric now, which is great, but there's more options for solar and wind that would take away from the small amount of coal that we use."

At least 800 strikes are scheduled across all 50 states and more are happening in 150 countries around the world. Another event, the International Earth Strike, is scheduled to take place next Friday, September 27.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019