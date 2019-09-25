 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

WI Democrats Call on Republicans to Curb Gun Violence

Under current Wisconsin law, a person is prohibited from possessing a firearm, and must surrender all firearms, if he or she is subject to a domestic-abuse injunction, a child-abuse injunction or, in certain cases, a harassment or an individuals-at-risk injunction. (Pixabay)
Under current Wisconsin law, a person is prohibited from possessing a firearm, and must surrender all firearms, if he or she is subject to a domestic-abuse injunction, a child-abuse injunction or, in certain cases, a harassment or an individuals-at-risk injunction. (Pixabay)
September 20, 2019

MADISON, Wis. – As Gov. Tony Evers and Democratic lawmakers tout support for a "red flag" bill in Wisconsin, Republicans are taking issue with the governor's comments on mandatory gun buybacks.

Thursday's news conference was supposed to be about strengthening background checks and Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO) or a proposed "red flag" law to allow a judge to seize people's firearms for up to a year if they pose a threat to themselves or others.

But when Evers said he'd also consider mandatory buyback of assault weapons, top Republican leaders lashed out, claiming it's all a ploy to take guns from legal owners. Democratic Rep. Melissa Sargent of Madison sponsors the "red flag" bill.

"I haven't seen any legislation when it comes to gun buybacks this session," says Sargent. “And quite frankly I'm investing my time and energy into these two bills and commit to work hard with the attorney general, the governor and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to move them forward and save lives in Wisconsin."

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have passed similar red-flag bills. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has been pushing for mandatory gun buybacks in recent weeks but GOP leaders in Wisconsin say a state proposal would not succeed as long as they remain in control.

Sargent says the string of mass shootings around the country should be enough to get lawmakers to act.

"I know that gun violence is a true reality for too many people in the state of Wisconsin and that the status quo is not working for our friends and neighbors,” says Sargent. “And it's vitally important that we as a Legislature stand up and hear the cries of the people in our communities."

Sargent also sponsors the bill calling for an expansion of background checks for gun sales in the state. It would require the Wisconsin Department of Justice to conduct checks on purchases made at gun shows, online auctions and other sales that aren't covered by federal law.

Republicans have said they had no interest in the bill.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019