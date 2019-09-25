 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019 


Speaker Pelosi calls for an impeachment inquiry of President Trump and cleaners rally for a new contract.

PNS Daily Newscast - September 25, 2019  


Former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Gov. Bill Weld differed on some policy approaches, but agreed on the need to beat President Donald Trump at last night's Republican primary debate. Plus, independent candidate Mark Charles on recognizing tribal lands.

Daily Newscasts

Wisconsin Parents Urge DeVos to "Care" About Public Education

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos kicked off her 2019 Back-to-School Tour at St. Marcus Lutheran School, which serves 900 students. The administration touts the school as home of the first-ever education freedom program. (Pixabay)
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos kicked off her 2019 Back-to-School Tour at St. Marcus Lutheran School, which serves 900 students. The administration touts the school as home of the first-ever education freedom program. (Pixabay)
September 23, 2019

MADISON, Wis. — During Education Secretary Betsy DeVos' recent visit to a Milwaukee voucher school, public-school supporters showed up to protest her plans to expand similar programs nationally.

DeVos kicked off her back-to-school tour hoping to drum up support for so-called Education Freedom Scholarships, which would provide $5 billion in federal tax credits for donors who contribute to state-designated scholarship funds. But, Heather Dubois Bourenane, executive director at the Wisconsin Public Education Network, said many parents want to see more fairness in her plans.

"They just want her to care about the 860,000 kids who are in Wisconsin public schools,” Dubois Bourenane said.

DeVos visited St. Marcus Lutheran School, one of Milwaukee's largest and most successful private voucher schools. She said "the United States ranks 24th in reading, 25th in science and 40th in math in the world," as she called for changes. Friday DeVos stopped at a charter school in Detroit, and so far hasn't announced any plans to visit any traditional public schools.

Dubois Bourenane argued DeVos has no real interest in providing families with real school choice, especially after the Trump administration plans to decrease the Education Department's funding by $7.1 billion, with little evidence of their proposals showing success.

"The test scores show we're making no progress in closing the gaps between rich and poor kids, black and white kids, or students in Milwaukee and elsewhere,” she said.

Wisconsin's voucher programs now serves about 40,000 students across the state. It was initially created to give poor, black children the opportunity to escape poorly performing schools. But critics say the programs are now being used to privatize education while promoting a religious ideology.

The Trump administration's budget proposal suggests eliminating 29 public programs, including after-school and summer programs for students in high-poverty areas.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - WI

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019