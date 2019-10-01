 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 1, 2019 


Australia's prime minister enters the fray about Trump efforts to dig up dirt on Biden; and could immigrants help fill the U.S. health-care workforce gap?

2020Talks - October 1, 2019 


Latino Victory Foundation lifts up Latino voices at the Iowa Latino Heritage Festival Soapbox over the weekend, where Congressman Joaquin Castro campaigned for his brother.

Daily Newscasts

New Matchmaker for Ohio Farmers, Landowners

Helping new farmers successfully enter and thrive in their businesses is crucial for the future of Ohio farming. (Kelly Anderson-Cabral)
Helping new farmers successfully enter and thrive in their businesses is crucial for the future of Ohio farming. (Kelly Anderson-Cabral)
September 30, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Beginning farmers in Ohio can struggle to acquire property for production, and it's sometimes difficult for aging farmers to find someone who will continue the legacy of their land.

However, a new tool might help both find the right match.

Heartland FarmLink is an online resource that connects farm seekers with landowners who want to sell or lease their land, or find a business partner.

Rachel Tayse is program coordinator for the Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association's Begin Farming Program, which just launched the site. She says her organization is hoping to simplify the land-transfer process, and keep viable farming land in production.

"Elder farmers oftentimes have put a lot of effort into building their farm and they don't want to see that lost with putting the farm up on the market where it might get bought for future development, and oftentimes they are not connected socially with beginning farmers," she states.

Tayse says at the same time, beginning farmers may find it difficult to finance farm land.

HeartlandFarmLink.org is a free service, and visitors can search posted profiles and access resources to support successful farmland transfer.

The average age of farmers in the state is 58, and 10% of small farmers exit agriculture each year.

Tayse says helping new sustainable farmers successfully enter and thrive in their businesses is crucial for the future of Ohio farming.

"We need beginning farmers to learn from that elder generation and get onto the land so that we can continue to produce food and particularly producing it in sustainable way that addresses some of the water quality issues and climate change issues that Ohio is facing," she stresses.

Profiles on Heartland FarmLink are primarily farmers from Ohio, but Tayse says farmers and land seekers from nearby states are also welcome.

OEFFA also provides assistance with the land-transfer process, including land assessment and help with conservation, legal and financial options.

Disclosure: Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Consumer Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019