 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 3, 2019 


House Democrats plan to subpoena the White House over documents related to the Ukraine investigation. Also, 7 in 10 Ohioans say climate change is affecting the U.S.

2020Talks - October 3, 2019 


President Trump has outfinanced all the Democrats so far, but he launched his campaign on the day of his inauguration. And just five Democrats have qualified for the November debate so far.

Daily Newscasts

Groups Oppose Plan to Allow ATVs in Utah National Parks

The National Park Service plans to allow all-terrain vehicles, such as ATVs and UTVs, to travel access roads and back roads in Utah parks beginning in November. (muro/AdobeStock)
The National Park Service plans to allow all-terrain vehicles, such as ATVs and UTVs, to travel access roads and back roads in Utah parks beginning in November. (muro/AdobeStock)
October 3, 2019

MOAB, Utah – The peace and quiet of the back roads in many of Utah's national parks soon could be interrupted by the roar of all-terrain vehicles.

Utah conservation groups say a recent memo from the National Park Service directed Utah park superintendents, starting in November, to allow the vehicles, known as ATVs or UTVs, to travel on the same access roads and back roads as cars, trucks and SUVs.

Neal Clark, wildlands program director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, says it's a very bad idea.

"Just a terribly short-sighted decision from the administration,” he states. “They're off-road vehicles. They're intended to be used off road and they're just completely contrary to the purpose of the parks and why people visit and cherish them."

The memo instructs the parks to follow a 2008 Utah law that allows the state's more than 200,000 licensed off-road vehicles to travel on state and county roads.

The Park Service says any vehicle traveling off the roads would be issued a citation. The new rule only applies to parks in Utah, but conservationists fear the changes eventually could spread to other states.

Clark says in his experience, if off-road vehicles are allowed in the park, many drivers would likely venture into prohibited areas despite the regulations.

He adds that park rangers chasing them down to issue a ticket would do additional damage to the park. And he says the decision will be a nightmare for park maintenance, wildlife and the environment.

"We've certainly seen UTV use in southern Utah rapidly increase over the years,” he states. “We see a correlated increase in illegal use and destruction of natural resources. There's certainly a correlated environmental impact when you unleash these machines."

Off-road vehicles were previously barred from most national parks in Utah, but after years of lobbying by off-road groups and lawmakers, the Park Service is changing its policy.

Clark says the change is being made without any notice or opportunity for public comment. He says his group and other organizations are considering legal action to stop the move.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - UT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019