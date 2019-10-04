 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 4, 2019 


House investigators hear first testimony in the impeachment inquiry; and in what some see as a victory in the battle against opioid abuse, a judge allows a safe consumption site.

2020Talks - October 4, 2019. 


Some state parties have changed their rules so that the winner of the primary or caucus gets all the delegates. And, Republicans differ in terms of their positions on impeachment.

Daily Newscasts

NV Volunteers Needed to Oversee Educational Needs of Foster Kids

Between 30% and 40% of foster children have individual education plans and need an adult's consent to receive special services at school. (Jmiltenburg/Morguefile)
Between 30% and 40% of foster children have individual education plans and need an adult's consent to receive special services at school. (Jmiltenburg/Morguefile)
October 4, 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Legal aid groups are searching for a special group of volunteers to advocate for foster kids within the school system.

When Assembly Bill 156 was passed, it created a Nevada law that says foster children and homeless young people must have someone who can meet on their behalf with teachers and counselors, and sign off on the student's individual education plan.

Kelly Venci Gonzalez, – team chief of the Education Advocacy Program for the Children's Attorneys Project at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada – says Clark County alone needs about 50 of these Volunteer Education Advocates, as soon as possible.

"Our Volunteer Education Advocate will attend meetings, will keep in touch with the school and just generally monitor the child's progress to make sure that they're getting everything they need to be successful in school," says Venci Gonzalez.

Across Nevada, there are about 4,200 foster kids – and when biological parents, relatives or foster parents can't or don't step up, the volunteer surrogates step in, handling paperwork and attending meetings about once a month.

To volunteer, you can contact the Children's Attorneys Project at the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. Washoe Legal Services is working to put together a similar program in Northern Nevada.

According to Venci Gonzalez, some volunteers are retired teachers, some are college students; others are parents of kids with disabilities who want to help other children succeed.

"Only about 48% of kids in foster care graduate from high school, and the number is lower if they have a disability," says Venci Gonzalez. “So, we're really trying to draw attention, to make sure that someone is monitoring this child's education."

She says volunteers don't need legal or educational experience and receive all the training they'll need, free of charge. They do have to be over age 18, and cannot be an employee of a school district or the Department of Social Services.

Disclosure: Coalition of Legal Services Programs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Disabilities, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019