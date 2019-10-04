 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 4, 2019 


House investigators hear first testimony in the impeachment inquiry; and in what some see as a victory in the battle against opioid abuse, a judge allows a safe consumption site.

2020Talks - October 4, 2019. 


Some state parties have changed their rules so that the winner of the primary or caucus gets all the delegates. And, Republicans differ in terms of their positions on impeachment.

Daily Newscasts

Deadline Looms for SD Cannabis Measures to Make 2020 Ballot

Possession of even a small amount of marijuana in South Dakota carries a potential penalty of a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. (National Conference of State Legislatures)
Possession of even a small amount of marijuana in South Dakota carries a potential penalty of a year in jail and a $2,000 fine. (National Conference of State Legislatures)
October 4, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A group that advocates legalizing medical marijuana in South Dakota has until October 31 to collect enough signatures for the measure to appear on the 2020 ballot.

Melissa Mentele is leading the effort as director of the group New Approach South Dakota, and says the state has some of the strictest cannabis laws in the nation. Mentele believes state residents should have the ability to manage their own health without relying on pharmaceuticals.

"People are ready,” says Mentele. “Ready to have an alternative to opioids. We are seeing a ton of opioid deaths just in this last year in our state, and people are really starting to understand that you can't live on pain meds for the rest of your life."

Another advocacy group is collecting signatures for an initiative that would go beyond legalization of 'medical' marijuana, and amend the state's constitution to legalize both marijuana and hemp.

The governor has said she believes legalization of marijuana in other states will end badly, and vetoed a bill earlier this year that would have allowed farmers to grow hemp for industrial purposes.

This is the third time Mentele has tried to get medical marijuana on the ballot. She says her group only needs 17,000 signatures, but is trying to collect 30,000 after having thousands of signatures invalidated in previous attempts.

"I started working in cannabis six years ago after an injury that left me disabled,” says Mentele. “And my first legislative session was basically, 'Well you're just a pothead – you just want to smoke marijuana.' And I'm like, 'No, actually I need a lotion that works really well at helping my nerve pain.'"

A recent study by the FBI shows about 14% of South Dakota's more than 63,000 arrests in 2017 were for drug offenses. That made the state the nation's front-runner for the number of drug arrests in 2017 based on population.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019