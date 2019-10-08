 
The Status of Ohio Women: A New Breakdown by County

In Ohio, women of child-bearing age are the demographic most likely to live in poverty. Pexels/Pixabay)
October 8, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Exactly how women are faring in Ohio varies by county, according to a first-of-its-kind analysis. In its new "Status of Women," fact-book, the Center for Community Solutions examined data from Ohio's 88 counties on women in key areas of life - including health, economic status and educational attainment.

Treuhaft Chair of Health Planning at the center, Melissa Federman, said she sees some distinct differences in certain areas between counties.

"Looking at education attainment, women are doing well compared to men, but there are some counties that still have a hard time graduating women from high school,” Federman said. “Or looking at the gender wage ratio, there's a range there from 50-60 cents on the dollar to 80-90 cents on the dollar."

The highest median earned income among Ohio women is roughly $56,000 in Delaware County, followed by Warren County, at $50,487, and Geauga County, at $47,763. Federman noted major disparities by county in the diagnosis of late-stage cervical cancer, women in STEM careers, and teen birth rates.

Federman said the data is not intended to be a scorecard or ranking of counties, but rather a tool to raise awareness of the status of Ohio women in each individual county.

"We're really hoping that counties will look at this and think about their policies, their resources, their leadership, and really consider what they can work on that will have the greatest impact for women and their families," she said.

Among other key findings: Fewer than one-third of elected officials in Ohio are women, nearly 20 counties don't have community health centers, and women of child-bearing age are the demographic most likely to live in poverty.

Disclosure: The Center for Community Solutions contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Health Issues, Poverty Issues, Welfare Reform. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
