 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 9, 2019 


The White House shows defiance toward the House's impeachment inquiry; Sen. Elizabeth Warren promotes sectoral bargaining; and an investigation tracks methane leaks from a major U.S. oil and gas production area.

2020Talks - October 9, 2019 


Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and President Donald Trump both want to stop endless regime change wars, but have have different ways of going about it. The Trump administration's diplomacy raises questions about security, military and cyber.

Daily Newscasts

Empty South Dakota Food Pantries Request Donations

Approximately 11.4% of South Dakota's population consistently struggles with food insecurity, meaning they don't always know where their next meal is coming from. (hungertaskforce.org)
Approximately 11.4% of South Dakota's population consistently struggles with food insecurity, meaning they don't always know where their next meal is coming from. (hungertaskforce.org)
October 9, 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Organizations that help feed hungry South Dakotans are concerned their supplies will run short this holiday season unless individuals and civic groups step forward to help.

The group Feeding South Dakota has encouraged earlier-than-usual food drives because unexpected events, particularly weather-related emergencies, have nearly depleted the state's food-drive inventory. In July, said Jennifer Stensaas, the group's marketing and communications coordinator, the Food Pantry in Sioux Falls saw a 44% increase in families served from a year earlier.

"It's not just the pantries in Sioux Falls and Rapid City that are seeing this increase in the number of people that are being served," she said. "It's really a statewide issue."

For every $1 donated, she said, Feeding South Dakota can provide three meals to anyone experiencing food insecurity, which affects more than one in 10 people in the state.

Stensaas said many seeking short-term help with food say a lack of access to school meals during the summer creates a financial hardship, and back-to-school expenses add to that burden. But she noted that this year, the strain on food pantries started early, following the government shutdown that lasted from Dec. 22 through Jan. 25.

"A lot of people living paycheck to paycheck, we found, were coming and asking for help for the first time ever," she said, "and then, you've got natural disasters. Boy, we've just had our share of them - between tornadoes in Sioux Falls and flooding in Pierre - where we've been seeing just an increase of people who are looking for just a little bit of help."

Food items recommended for donation include peanut butter, canned chicken and tuna, and pasta products. People interested in organizing a food drive can email feedingsouthdakota.org to help them get started.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - SD

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019