Turkey's invasion of Syria confirms U.S. critics' fears that President Trump cleared the way for a military attack; and former Vice President Joe Biden unconditionally supports Trump's impeachment.

Tonight's LGBTQ forum comes at a time when LGBTQ workplace discrimination protections are at risk. And for the first time, former VP Joe Biden calls for President Trump's impeachment.

Biden Says Trump ‘Should Be Impeached’

For the first time, former Vice President and Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump should be impeached. Biden made these remarks at a town hall meeting Wednesday in Rochester, N.H. (Biden's Twitter page)
October 10, 2019

ROCHESTER, N.H. – Former Vice President and Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden for the first time is unconditionally supporting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Biden called for Trump's removal from office Wednesday at a town hall meeting in New Hampshire.

"To preserve our Constitution, our democracy and our basic integrity, he should be impeached," Biden said.

The House is opening an impeachment inquiry on Trump for pressuring Ukraine in July to investigate Biden, one of his primary challengers in the 2020 presidential election.

Until now, Biden had been less vocal about impeaching Trump than were other Democratic presidential candidates, including U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She has pulled narrowly ahead of Biden in the most recent primary polls.

Biden said Trump committed "impeachable acts" with his words and actions, as well as his conduct with Congress.

"President Trump has indicted himself by obstructing justice, refusing to comply with the congressional inquiry,” Biden said. “He's already convicted himself."

Biden argues that it is "obvious" that Trump committed impeachable acts.

Biden also said Trump attacked him and his son Hunter with lies. At the time of this reporting, the Trump administration is not cooperating with the House impeachment inquiry, claiming the full House needs to vote to launch it.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH

 
