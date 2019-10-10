Minneapolis Braces for Trump Campaign Rally

Protesters will greet President Donald Trump ahead of a rally Thursday after his campaign said it hopes to flip the state to Republican in 2020 for the first time since 1972. (m.fightbacknews.org)

MINNEAPOLIS – President Donald Trump arrives in Minneapolis on Thursday night for a campaign rally, but even before touching down, he launched attacks on the city’s mayor and the state's Somali-American U.S. representative.



Earlier this week in a tweet, the president encouraged voters to "dump" both politicians.



Trump also accused Mayor Jacob Frey, a Democrat, of trying to stifle free speech after the event venue threatened cancellation unless the Trump campaign paid a $500,000 security bill in advance.



The Anti-War Committee plans to protest the visit because, according to the group’s leader, Meredith Aby, the president doesn't represent Minnesota's values.



"We don't stand with that,” she states. “That doesn't represent us.



“And he thinks that Minnesota could potentially vote for him in 2020, and we're here to say that is absolutely not going to happen."



Despite record fundraising, the Trump campaign has not paid at least 10 cities, including Rochester, Minn., for the public safety costs of hosting the president.



The Minnesota Democratic Party says Trump is spending unprecedented amounts of money in the state and the party is having difficulty keeping up.



Trump lost Minnesota narrowly in 2016, and the state is seen as so critical to a Trump win in 2020 that Vice President Mike Pence also will attend.



Minnesota is home to more than 52,000 immigrants of Somali ancestry – the largest concentration of Somalis in America.



While running for president in 2016, Trump asserted the immigrants came to the state without residents' "support or approval."



Aby notes that since then, Trump's attacks have been more direct.



"He's been leading rallies nationally, yelling for people to deport the elected representative from the Minneapolis area, Rep. Ilhan Omar,” she states. “And every time he's come to Minneapolis he's made horrible terrorist-baiting comments about the Somali community."



Omar is one of four female lawmakers who Trump told to "go back" to where they came from if they disagree with his policies.



A Washington Post investigation found counties that hosted a 2016 Trump campaign rally saw a 226% increase in reported hate crimes over comparable counties that did not host such a rally.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - MN