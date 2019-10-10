 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 10, 2019 


Turkey's invasion of Syria confirms U.S. critics' fears that President Trump cleared the way for a military attack; and former Vice President Joe Biden unconditionally supports Trump's impeachment.

2020Talks - October 10, 2019 


Tonight's LGBTQ forum comes at a time when LGBTQ workplace discrimination protections are at risk. And for the first time, former VP Joe Biden calls for President Trump's impeachment.

Daily Newscasts

More Tennesseans Screening Themselves for Depression

More than 40,000 Tennesseans have completed online screenings for depression since 2015. (Adobe Stock)
More than 40,000 Tennesseans have completed online screenings for depression since 2015. (Adobe Stock)
October 10, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – This is National Depression Screening Day, and mental health experts say that just as people might screen for diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure, a depression screening provides a quick way to spot the first signs of a serious mental health issue.

Tom Starling, CEO of the advocacy organization Mental Health America of the MidSouth, says more than 41,000 Tennesseans have completed screenings during the past four years.

"About 90% of all suicides are related to undiagnosed mental illness, primarily depression,” Starling points out. “And that's why it's important to be preventive and have an early intervention and to know that you're not alone, that what you're going through is real, treatable."

The anonymous, evidence-based screenings are available online at mhaMidSouth.org.

Depression rates are on the rise nationwide, particularly among youths.

According to federal data, in Tennessee more than 30% of adolescents experiencing a major depressive episode between 2011 and 2015 received treatment for their depression.

Starling stresses that even if an individual can't afford to see a doctor, an online screening is free and easily accessible.

"It's a great tool, usually just nine, 10, 11 questions that will definitely give you a solid indicator that you have depression," he states.

Starling also points to a nationwide crisis text line – a free, 24/7, confidential text message service – for people in crisis.

"Just by being able to connect to a trained crisis counselor, 24/7, that's the best way to go if you're a youth or an adult, or you're in a rural area, you can always text for help to talk to somebody about local resources in your area," he states.

Text 741-741 to reach a crisis counselor.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019