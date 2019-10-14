 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - October 14, 2019 


Syrian military moves in as the U.S. moves out; and Colorado looks at Public Option health plans. Plus, Indigenous Peoples Day.

2020Talks - October 14, 2019 


Today is what some call Columbus Day, and others call Indigenous Peoples Day. Plus, over the weekend, United Food and Commercial Workers hosted a presidential forum in Altoona, Iowa.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Black Ohioans Face 'Architecture of Segregation'

The difference between Ohio's black and white unemployment rates is the fifth-largest in the U.S.(Whitefeldink/Pixabay)
The difference between Ohio's black and white unemployment rates is the fifth-largest in the U.S.
(Whitefeldink/Pixabay)
October 14, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio — New research shows discrimination and segregation continue to plague Ohio and other Midwestern states. According to the report "Race in the Heartland," while more black Americans live in the 12-state Midwestern region than in other regions, equity metrics here are worse than in other states.

Report author Colin Gordon, professor of history at the University of Iowa, explained much of the problem stems from the industrial boom, when many African-Americans sought job opportunities in the Midwest. He said they found what he called an 'architecture of segregation.'

"Because African-Americans fled into the Midwest for largely unionized manufacturing jobs, the collapse of that manufacturing job base, and the unions that accompanied it, does enormous damage,” Gordon said. “Jobs move out to the suburbs, but the people who used to hold those jobs are quite literally stuck in place."

Some 12% of Ohio residents are black, and the report said they struggle in multiple areas - including poverty, infant mortality, incarceration, home ownership, education level and wealth accumulation.

Gordon said in some respects, Ohio is 'ground zero' for these trends, because the African-American population has historically been concentrated in urban, industrial settings.

"Many of those urban, industrial settings - smaller cities like Toledo and Dayton - have suffered much greater decline than the bigger metropolises,” he said. “Unemployment is much higher, residential segregation is much starker, opportunities are much thinner, the schools are struggling much more. It's a magnified version of the general problem."

Kalitha Williams is project director with Policy Matters Ohio, which co-released the report. She said the policies that created these disparities can be dismantled.

"We need to take a racial-equity lens to all of our public policy and practices to ensure that we're not repeating past historical discrimination, and ensure that as we move forward with policies and practices, that they're inclusive,” Williams said.

The report said solutions should focus on where they can do the most good, and include policies to improve schools, jobs, safety nets, neighborhoods, and families' financial security.

This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019