 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast UPDATE - October 17, 2019 


Congressman Elijah Cummings has died. Also on the rundown: President Trump puts some distance between himself and policy on Syria. South Dakota awaits a SCOTUS ruling on the insanity defense, plus the focus remains on election security for 2020.

2020Talks - October 17, 2019 


Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, two members of the Squad, endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders. Plus, some candidates are spending more than they're raising.

Daily Newscasts

Puget Sound Proposes Aggressive Fuel Standard to Reduce Emissions

Transportation accounts for more than 40% of Washington state's carbon emissions. (Oran Viriyincy/Flickr)
Transportation accounts for more than 40% of Washington state's carbon emissions. (Oran Viriyincy/Flickr)
October 17, 2019

SEATTLE – The Puget Sound region is striking out on its own with a bold proposal for a clean fuel standard.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has drafted a rule that aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 26% by 2030 in King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Transportation accounts for more than 40% of the state's carbon emissions.

The petroleum industry predicts a new standard would lead to higher fuel costs.

But Eleanor Bastian, climate and clean energy policy manager for the Washington Environmental Council, says the agency's analysis shows the change would save people money by lowering fuel costs per mile.

"Which we think is a better way to think about those costs than the price at the pump, because the price at the pump is set by whoever owns the gas station,” she points out. “And it's just not a very good way for consumers to think about those costs, because it's not something that we can directly control."

The State Legislature shot down a similar credit-trading program with more modest goals for reducing statewide emissions earlier this year. The public comment period on the rule closes Jan. 6.

Carrie Nyssen, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Washington, says the standard would clean up Puget Sound air, noting that reducing the effects of climate change also would improve air quality.

She says the agency's analysis of the rule finds public health savings of up to $45 million from avoided deaths, but there could be even more benefits.

"It doesn't factor in the productivity loss due to illness, the emergency room visits or other medical visits and health costs,” Nyssen states. “So, the American Lung Association believes that there's a real health cost savings when we take measures to clean up our air."

Craig Kenworthy, executive director of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, says critics may think the program isn't perfect, but the planet can't wait any longer.

"When economists say we should wait for an overall carbon price or there's some better tool out there, they're not taking into account the odds of that happening anytime soon,” he states. “This kind of standard is a practical, workable tool that's in place elsewhere, that we could put into place."

After public comments are collected, the agency will consider a final rule no sooner than late February.

Disclosure: Washington Environmental Council contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Environmental Justice, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019