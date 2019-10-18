 
Granite Staters Have Resources for Navigating Medicare Enrollment

More than 295,000 New Hampshire residents are enrolled in Medicare, according to data from the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Adobe Stock)
October 18, 2019

CONCORD N.H. – Almost 300,000 New Hampshire residents will have the opportunity to either enroll in Medicare or make changes to their current Medicare plans from now until December 7.

Melissa Gutierrez is a Medicare specialist with ServiceLink, the state's program to help residents navigate Medicare enrollment.

"For people that are new to Medicare, there an array of choices,” says Gutierrez. “So it's really difficult to determine what is going to be best for each beneficiary, without meeting a beneficiary face-to-face, to provide them with an overview of all the options."

Gutierrez points out that anyone who is age 65 or older is eligible for Medicare, and you might even be automatically enrolled in the basic or "original" Medicare if you receive Social Security benefits.

Medicare specialist Christine Griffin, also with ServiceLink, says the change people make most often during open-enrollment season is to their stand-alone prescription drug plan.

"Or, it might mean that they're going to switch from one Medicare advantage plan to another, so there are quite a few things to consider," says Griffin.

And one of the most important considerations is whether your current prescription plan will still cover the medications you need for the coming year.

Gutierrez adds that many people may not realize there are ServiceLink resource centers located across the Granite State, where residents can go to receive help understanding their healthcare options.

"Every state has a state health insurance assistance program, and every county in New Hampshire does have a ServiceLink," says Gutierrez.

She adds anyone interested in reaching their local ServiceLink office can call the statewide number, 1-866-634-9412.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NH

 
