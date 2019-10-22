Advocates Blast Florida's Refiled Parental-Consent Abortion Bill

Leading medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, all oppose parental-consent laws. (Pixabay)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Youth advocates are planning to hold a press conference and rally in Florida's capitol today to speak out against a parental-consent abortion bill that's on fast-track through the Republican-controlled Legislature.



Currently Florida law requires parental notification if a minor is planning an abortion, but under House Bill 265, revived by Republican Rep. Erin Grall of Vero Beach, a parent must provide consent. The bill is scheduled for just one stop in the House Health and Human Services Committee before it gets a full floor vote.



Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando said she will stand with youths outside of the committee so they can be heard.



"Centering on the voices of young people who would be directly impacted by this type of legislation,” Eskamani said, “but also painting the picture how this is not really about parental consent. This is about attempting to go to the new Forida Supreme Court to ban abortion overall. "



Grall has argued parents have a fundamental say in the upbringing of their children. Back in April, the House voted 69-44 to approve a similar bill, but the Senate version stalled in committee.



Eskamani said she thinks her Republican colleagues are pushing a slew of abortion bills to take advantage of the new conservative majority in the Florida Supreme Court.



"The intention of my colleagues in the Florida Legislature is to pass another abortion restriction so they can test the courts, which have been completely pushed towards the right with the new appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis,” she said.



A previous law was ruled unconstitutional in 1989 by the Florida Supreme Court over concern for privacy rights.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL