 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 22, 2019 


Trump lashes out at critics who claim he abuses his office; a strike at JFK airport; gun control bills in Wisconsin; a possible link between air pollution and violent crime; and very close foreign elections.

2020Talks - October 22, 2019 


After a settlement instead of what would have been the first trial in the landmark court case on the opioid crisis, we look at what 2020 candidates want to do about drug pricing.

Daily Newscasts

Advocates Blast Florida's Refiled Parental-Consent Abortion Bill

Leading medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, all oppose parental-consent laws. (Pixabay)
Leading medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, all oppose parental-consent laws. (Pixabay)
October 22, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Youth advocates are planning to hold a press conference and rally in Florida's capitol today to speak out against a parental-consent abortion bill that's on fast-track through the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Currently Florida law requires parental notification if a minor is planning an abortion, but under House Bill 265, revived by Republican Rep. Erin Grall of Vero Beach, a parent must provide consent. The bill is scheduled for just one stop in the House Health and Human Services Committee before it gets a full floor vote.

Democratic Rep. Anna Eskamani of Orlando said she will stand with youths outside of the committee so they can be heard.

"Centering on the voices of young people who would be directly impacted by this type of legislation,” Eskamani said, “but also painting the picture how this is not really about parental consent. This is about attempting to go to the new Forida Supreme Court to ban abortion overall. "

Grall has argued parents have a fundamental say in the upbringing of their children. Back in April, the House voted 69-44 to approve a similar bill, but the Senate version stalled in committee.

Eskamani said she thinks her Republican colleagues are pushing a slew of abortion bills to take advantage of the new conservative majority in the Florida Supreme Court.

"The intention of my colleagues in the Florida Legislature is to pass another abortion restriction so they can test the courts, which have been completely pushed towards the right with the new appointees by Gov. Ron DeSantis,” she said.

A previous law was ruled unconstitutional in 1989 by the Florida Supreme Court over concern for privacy rights.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019