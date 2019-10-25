 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - October 25, 2019 


Thousands forced to evacuate Sonoma County by fast-moving wildfire; and DACA recipients prepare to march on Washington this weekend.

2020Talks - October 25, 2019 


Rep. Tim Ryan drops out of the race, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar makes it into the next debate. And, the League of United Latin American Citizens held a town hall in Des Moines last night.

Daily Newscasts

DACA Recipients Marching to DC

DACA allows immigrants brought to the United States as children to work and attend school without fear of deportation. (pressmaster/Adobe Stock)
DACA allows immigrants brought to the United States as children to work and attend school without fear of deportation. (pressmaster/Adobe Stock)
October 25, 2019

NEW YORK – Tomorrow, undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States as children will be joined by community leaders and allies as they begin a 230 mile "Home is Here" march to Washington D.C.

The march is being timed to arrive in the nation's capital on the day the Supreme Court hears arguments in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's termination of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

The program was instituted in 2012 and allows immigrants who were 16 or younger when they were brought to the United States to go to school and to work without fear of deportation.

Antonio Alarcon – who works as the census coordinator at the progressive, immigrant-led group Make the Road – is a plaintiff in the case. He points out that for many DACA recipients, this country has been their home since they were very young.

"This is the place that we grew up, the place where we have friends, the place where we work," says Alarcon.

There are approximately 700,000 people enrolled in DACA. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling by June of next year.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit argue that the Trump administration's action to terminate the DACA program is arbitrary and capricious, and that President Barack Obama had the authority to authorize the program.

"This is not the first time that a president used their executive powers to give protection to folks, so there shouldn't be any legal concerns in terms of the validity of the DACA program," says Alarcon.

He says lower federal courts have ruled the termination of DACA is unlawful and have issued injunctions allowing DACA recipients to renew their status.

Alarcon notes that other courts are expected to rule soon on more immigration issues, including the Trump administration's termination of Temporary Protected Status for some 300,000 immigrants.

"This is just the beginning, and regardless what happens at the Supreme Court, we will continue to fight for justice for the 11 million undocumented folks," says Alarcon.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - NY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019