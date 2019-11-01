 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 1, 2019 


Wildfires force more evacuations in Southern California; and Open Enrollment is here - consumer advocates say "buyer beware."

2020Talks - November 1, 2019 


The House formalizes impeachment, and Democrats all come to Iowa for the Iowa Democratic Party annual fundraiser while money and polling troubles weigh on some of their campaigns.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Pesticides Threatening Iconic OR Species

A new report says pesticide runoff is poisoning Chinook salmon, a main food source for the Northwest's orcas. (Oregon State University/Flickr)
A new report says pesticide runoff is poisoning Chinook salmon, a main food source for the Northwest's orcas. (Oregon State University/Flickr)
November 1, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. – The wide use of pesticides is pushing some species in Oregon and across the country to the brink. A new report from the Endangered Species Coalition highlights ten of the nearly 1,200 species imperiled by these chemicals.

In the Northwest, pesticide runoff hampers the swimming ability of Chinook salmon. It also enters their fatty tissue, poisoning the main source of nutrition for the endangered Southern Resident orcas.

Lori Ann Burd, environmental health director with the Center for Biological Diversity in Oregon, says Trump administration policies are exacerbating the pesticide problem.

"They've changed the risk thresholds for exposure to children based on requests from industry,” says Burd. “They've scrapped reports looking at the impacts of pesticides on endangered species. They are rolling back protections from pesticides left and right."

The report also features the Northern spotted owl – birds that are eating rats poisoned with rodenticides, and the streaked horned lark – being killed off by seeds treated with pesticide. Only about 2,000 streaked horned larks remain.

Burd notes some of these pesticides are harmful to humans as well. Chlorpyrifos, a chemical used on crops like alfalfa, cotton and grapes, has been linked to brain damage and other health problems in children.

The Obama administration proposed a federal ban on the chemical in 2015, but the Environmental Protection Agency recently reversed that decision. The Trump administration says science is inconclusive on the chemical's dangers.

In response, Burd says states are taking action – including California, which banned chlorpyrifos in early October.

"One thing that's interesting is because the federal government has been so bad on pesticides in recent years, states and local municipalities have really stepped up,” says Burd. “And so people can support those efforts on the local level."

The report notes pesticide use is widespread. According to the most recent data from the EPA, nearly $9 billion worth of pesticides were used in 2012 across the country.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019