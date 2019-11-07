Voter Registration Soars in California

The 2020 presidential primary election in California has been moved up and is set for March 3, Super Tuesday. (svanblar/iStockphoto)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Record numbers of Californians are now registered to vote – more than 20.3 million people – which is 3 million more than at this point in 2016, according to the latest statistics from Secretary of State Alex Padilla.



More than 80% of voters in the Golden State have registered, which is the highest percentage in 67 years.



Padilla says we're now 10 percentage points higher than the 2016 presidential election – and he predicts sky-high turnout for the 2020 presidential contest, thanks to a number of state-level reforms.



"Automatic voter registration and online registration have empowered millions of citizens to register to vote," Padilla states.



The state will also be mailing ballots to all voters next year. Voters can check that their registration is up to date at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov and first time voters can go to RegisterToVote.ca.gov.



People also can register on Election Day at any polling place or early-vote center.



California's primary is set for March 3. Padilla notes that people registered with any of the political parties can only vote in that party's primary.



"No party preference voters can, however, request to vote in the Democratic Party, Libertarian Party or American Independent Party's presidential primary," he points out.



Democrats make up the largest bloc of registered voters in California, followed by "no party preference," with Republicans coming in third.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - CA