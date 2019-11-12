 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2019 


Former President Carter in the hospital; bracing for an arctic blast; politics show up for Veterans Day; trade and politics impact Wisconsin farmers; and a clever dog learns to talk some.

2020Talks - November 12, 2019 


65 years ago today, the federal government shut down Ellis Island; plus, former MA Gov. Deval Patrick might enter the Democratic primary race.

Daily Newscasts

Free Assistance in AZ for ACA Marketplace Enrollment

Cover Arizona is a nonprofit agency that provides free assistance across the state to people who want to compare health insurance options and enroll in a plan. (Charlie’s/Adobe Stock)
Cover Arizona is a nonprofit agency that provides free assistance across the state to people who want to compare health insurance options and enroll in a plan. (Charlie’s/Adobe Stock)
November 11, 2019

PHOENIX — Enrollment is open for health insurance coverage in 2020 under the Affordable Care Act, and advocates say thousands of Arizonans could be missing out on low-cost coverage. The sign-up period for health plans began November 1 and runs through December 15.

Just over 160,000 Arizonans enrolled in the plan in 2019. Officials say that number was down 22% from a high in 2015, due to a combination of high premium costs, a lack of choices and confusion over whether the ACA was still in effect. Allen Gjerfvig, director of enrollment services with Cover Arizona, said the health insurance marketplace is much improved for 2020.

"It's making progress, plus this is the third year in a row where the rates have either gone down or changed very little,” Gjerfvig said. “And again, that's just a sign that it's not volatile and it's stabilizing."

He added most Arizona residents will have more health plans to choose from for next year. And applications from those who qualify will automatically be enrolled in Arizona's Medicaid program, known as AHCCCS.

Gjerfvig said he hopes more people will take advantage of Cover Arizona's trained and licensed insurance counselors to find the best plan and get enrolled.

"You can go to coverAZ.org and find somebody that can guide you through the process,” he said. “These are people that are specially trained to help you through the process. They don't make any decisions for you; they're there to come alongside of you and help you."

Gjerfvig said depending on where they live and their income, many enrollees could have a $0 or very low-cost monthly premium.

"It's shocking that there are 750,000 uninsured people in Arizona and close to half of them could get free coverage,” he said. “So, we're trying to encourage people to take a look. Don't believe the rumors; don't believe anybody that says the Affordable Care Act is dead."

Cover Arizona is a nonprofit coalition backed by 90 organizations, including health care networks, community health advocates and social service groups from across the state. In addition to the CoverAZ.org website, you can call 800-377-3536 to access assistance.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019