 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 12, 2019 


Former President Carter in the hospital; bracing for an arctic blast; politics show up for Veterans Day; trade and politics impact Wisconsin farmers; and a clever dog learns to talk some.

2020Talks - November 12, 2019 


65 years ago today, the federal government shut down Ellis Island; plus, former MA Gov. Deval Patrick might enter the Democratic primary race.

Daily Newscasts

Efforts to Protect MN Water from Ag Pollution Get Funding Boost

Minnesota's Regional Conservation Partnership Program gives farmers a financial incentive to prevent polluted runoff into rivers, streams and lakes. (kconnors)
Minnesota's Regional Conservation Partnership Program gives farmers a financial incentive to prevent polluted runoff into rivers, streams and lakes. (kconnors)
November 12, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Thanks to renewed funding, Minnesota farmers will continue to see rewards for steps they take to control pollution and minimize runoff from their land into local waterways.

A statewide voluntary program that offers landowners financial incentives for reducing pollution has received a new $9 million federal grant.

As agriculture strategy manager, Leif Fixen follows agriculture trends for The Nature Conservancy. He said they're excited that more farmers can now be part of the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program. And he called it a good road map for those who want to reduce their environmental impact.

"The types of practices that the Ag Water Quality Certification Program promotes reduce and prevent both sediment and nutrients from getting into our lakes, rivers and streams,” Fixen said.

Those practices include using cover crops and buffer zones, and managing nutrients and fertilizers used on farmland. While the number of farmers in Minnesota has been on the decline, the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture's Census of Agriculture said the state's average farm size increased by more than 20 acres between 1997 and 2017. Bigger farms have prompted concerns about more pollution.

Since it was launched in 2014, the water-quality program has seen more than 800 farms sign up, covering more than 500,000 acres. But that only represents about 2% of the state's farmland.

Fixen said it can be hard to convince farmers to take on added costs to change infrastructure when they're concerned about their bottom line.

"During times of a kind of 'down' ag economy, like we're in right now, it gets tough to add those practices on the ground,” he said.

In addition to helping farmers cover the cost of adding environmentally conscious practices, the program exempts them from any new water-quality regulations over a ten-year period, as long as they maintain those practices.

Disclosure: The Nature Conservancy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Environment, Sustainable Agriculture, Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019