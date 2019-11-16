NV Lawmakers Hear from Public Today on 2021 Energy Agenda

Conservation groups are hoping Nevada legislators will expand access to solar power, and push to create new, renewable-energy jobs in lower-income communities. (MT AERO)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – State lawmakers are holding a public hearing today in Las Vegas to learn more about what Nevadans want as they work on the energy agenda for the next legislative session in 2021.



Conservation groups and other stakeholders will stake out their priorities at the first meeting of the Nevada Interim Legislative Committee on Energy. Will Pregman, communications director for Battle Born Progress/the Institute for a Progressive Nevada, says his group would like to see policies that expand the electric transportation infrastructure in the state.



"We are looking for policies that will incentivize the use of electric vehicles and make them easier to buy, for consumers and for businesses to take advantage of," says Pregman.



A coalition of nonprofits called "Renew NV" will push legislators to prioritize policies that usher in a stronger clean-energy economy. That includes programs to help businesses use rooftop solar, and setting special rates for lower-income families so they can buy solar, wind and geothermal energy generated by the utilities.



Federal statistics show as of 2017, Nevada generated one-quarter of its electricity from renewable sources. Pregman notes that the 2019 legislative session – which was the first held after Democrats captured both houses and the governorship – was very fruitful in terms of renewable energy.



"Several policies passed, including the '50% by 2030' renewable-portfolio standard, expanded solar access, carbon reduction plan," says Pregman. “So, we're looking to take that work and build upon it."



The public hearing will be simulcast to the legislative building in Carson City – so people there also can take part – and it will be simulcast on the Legislature's website.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV