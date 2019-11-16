 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 15, 2019 


President Trump asks SCOTUS to block release of his tax returns; use of the death penalty is on the decline across the country; and a push to make nutrition part of the health-care debate.

2020Talks - November 15, 2019 


Former MA Gov. Deval Patrick is officially running for president, saying he can attract more Independents and moderate Republicans than other candidates.

Daily Newscasts

Tennessee DACA Recipients Rally at US Supreme Court

Of the more than 700,000 DACA recipients in the United States, about 8,000 live in Tennessee. (Adobe Stock)
Of the more than 700,000 DACA recipients in the United States, about 8,000 live in Tennessee. (Adobe Stock)
November 15, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A group of Tennessee DACA recipients has just returned from a trip to Washington, D.C., where they rallied outside the U.S. Supreme Court as justices heard arguments in the case that will determine the fate of DACA – the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

A dozen people left their jobs and families to defend the program, including Jazmin Ramirez – a community organizer for the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.

"What they're feeling is excitement to be a part of a movement where they know that they're not the only one going through the same difficulties, the same struggles,” says Ramirez. “But also, I know that it wasn't an easy ask, to ask for them to take three days off. And they did it because this matters, and this is their life that is at stake."

Created in 2012, DACA allows temporary protection from deportation to undocumented young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and meet certain requirements. In the past seven years, nearly 8,000 Tennessee immigrants have benefited from the program.

In 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order terminating DACA. Ramirez says recipients' ability to work and support their families now lies in the hands of the Supreme Court.

"What the Supreme Court is essentially deciding is whether the program was legal or not, and whether Trump had the administrative authority to terminate the program the way that he did,” says Ramirez.

Ramirez points to a 2018 poll by Middle Tennessee State University, which found that 75% of Tennessee voters believe DACA recipients should be allowed to stay in the U.S. and apply for citizenship. She adds the state's bankroll would shrink if it lost its DACA residents.

"And we also know that DACA in the state of Tennessee, brings about $23 million a year in state and local taxes,” says Ramirez.

The Supreme Court will likely reach a decision in the first half of next year.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - TN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019