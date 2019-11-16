 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 15, 2019 


President Trump asks SCOTUS to block release of his tax returns; use of the death penalty is on the decline across the country; and a push to make nutrition part of the health-care debate.

2020Talks - November 15, 2019 


Former MA Gov. Deval Patrick is officially running for president, saying he can attract more Independents and moderate Republicans than other candidates.

Daily Newscasts

MN Expert Sees Growing Movement to Honor American Indians

The decision to rename Minneapolis' largest lake Bde Maka Ska is part of a national movement to honor American Indian heritage. (Marty Bozeman)
The decision to rename Minneapolis' largest lake Bde Maka Ska is part of a national movement to honor American Indian heritage. (Marty Bozeman)
November 15, 2019

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments this week about a controversial name change involving a Minneapolis lake. The change was made to better reflect American Indian history, and one local historian says more of these actions can be expected.

The name change – from Lake Calhoun to its original Dakota name, Bde Maka Ska – is one of several recent examples of an iconic place or building considered for re-naming in honor of Native Americans. University of Minnesota history professor David Chang, who studies indigenous people, says getting influential leaders to listen has been a turning point.

"The drive originally comes from, and still foundationally comes from, the American Indian community,” says Chang. “But has been joined by many other folks who are very sympathetic to the goal of having names better reflect the land."

Following a petition, the state Department of Natural Resources last year decided on the name change.

Supporters of the change felt naming the lake for 1800s politician John C. Calhoun was offensive because of his policies towards American Indians. But a group opposed to the change says the agency overstepped its power, and is asking the court to intervene.

Chang says the decision in Minneapolis is significant because the lake is the largest in the city and has a notable legacy. On a national scale, he says efforts to rename Mount McKinley to Mount Denali – which trace back to the 1970s – eventually paid off and had a huge impact on the movement.

"And it took until 2015, but then, that did officially become renamed as Denali,” says Chang. “So, I would say that that is both literally and figuratively a high point in renaming."

There's also been a recent movement to rename a mountain inside Yellowstone National Park.

In Minnesota, the state historical society is seeking input on renaming Fort Snelling. And during the 2017 State Capitol renovation, some of the artwork depicting American Indians was updated.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019