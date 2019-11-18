 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 18, 2019 


President Trump invited to testify in person or in writing, says Pelosi; a battle over the worth of rooftop-solar electricity when it's sold back to the grid; the flu gets an early start; and the value of Texas family caregivers.

2020Talks - November 18, 2019 


Former Pres. Barack Obama cautioned Democrats to be more moderate, and incumbent Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards wins over Trump-backed Republican opponent.

Daily Newscasts

Education Week: A Good Time to Thank a Teacher

American Education Week is a celebration of the teachers and support professionals who make public schools work. (WavebreakmediaMicro/Adobe Stock)
American Education Week is a celebration of the teachers and support professionals who make public schools work. (WavebreakmediaMicro/Adobe Stock)
November 18, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. – This is the start of the 98th annual American Education Week, a time to celebrate the achievements of public education and acknowledge the contributions of all those who make a difference in students' lives.

It's a week when teachers, parents and support professionals are recognized for the hard work and dedication each brings to making the state's public schools the best they can be.

Rich Askey, president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, says teachers and substitutes, counselors, office workers and school bus drivers all are important to educating the next generation of Pennsylvanians.

"We're all in it together and that's what we celebrate – that we're just one big group of people who are focused on the future of Pennsylvania and the future of our kids," he stresses.

A schedule of the week's events is online at psea.org/AmericanEducationWeek.

Askey says this is a good time for parents to visit their children's public school and see for themselves how much public education has changed over the years.

"There's a lot more responsibility on teachers and our support staff with high rates of poverty, higher rates of special ed, and the accountability that's in our public schools right now is higher than what it was," he points out.

Tuesday is Parents Day, when parents may be invited into the classroom for a hands-on experience of what the day is like for their child.

Askey believes that joining in the celebration of public education may inspire some parents and community members to take their appreciation a step further.

"Maybe they can find a way to volunteer at their public school and become a part of the community that helps our children grow and learn," he states.

Askey suggests taking pictures showing pride in Pennsylvania's public schools and posting them to social media with the hashtag PublicSchoolsForAll.

Disclosure: Pennsylvania State Education Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019