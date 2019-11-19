 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - November 19, 2019 


Post says prosecutors to file charges related to Epstein death; federal agencies accused of downplaying impact of climate change on endangered species; rural schools struggling; and the Jeopardy battle "of all time."

2020Talks - November 19, 2019 


Deaths by gun violence continue in America; it's a holiday in U.S. territory Puerto Rico; and the Democratic Attorneys General Association promises to endorse candidates who support reproductive rights.

Daily Newscasts

PA Family Caregivers Providing Billions in Services

Family caregivers help aging family members remain in their homes, where most prefer to be. (New Africa/Adobe Stock)
Family caregivers help aging family members remain in their homes, where most prefer to be. (New Africa/Adobe Stock)
November 19, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One-point-three-billion-hours - that's how much unpaid time family caregivers in Pennsylvania devoted to helping aging family members and friends remain in their homes in 2017, according to a new report. The latest installment of AARP's Valuing the Invaluable series says there are more than 1.5 million family caregivers in the Keystone State providing services valued at more than $18 billion.

Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director of AARP Pennsylvania, pointed out that 60% of them are also in the job market, so they could really use some extra help.

"We're looking at tax credits both at the federal level and at the state level here in the Commonwealth,” Johnston-Walsh said. “We're looking a paid family leave, and then also job flexibility."

A paid family leave bill soon to be introduced in the General Assembly would give family caregivers paid time off to help care for a child, a spouse or an aging parent.

Johnston-Walsh said helping family caregivers actually saves money by allowing older adults to stay at home where most say they want to be, because the alternatives can be extremely expensive.

"They would be going into hospitals, and it would be Medicaid dollars, it would be Medicare dollars, it would be tax dollars that would be paying for these individuals,” he said.

He said increasing the number of older adults who have access to state-funded services at home needs to be a top priority.

The last annual report estimated in 2016, family caregivers incurred an average of $7,000-a-year in out-of-pocket expenses in caring for their loved ones. Johnston-Walsh said he hopes these reports send a message and inspire legislative action.

"We want to make sure that we're honoring caregivers, because they are fully stepping up to the plate," he said. "And we want to make sure that they have the supports they need.”

Disclosure: AARP Pennsylvania contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Consumer Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Andrea Sears, Public News Service - PA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019