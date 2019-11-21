 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - November 21, 2019 


Sondland confirms a Ukraine quid pro quo; $1.5 trillion on the line for states in the 2020 Census Count; and time's almost up to weigh-in on proposed SNAP cuts.

2020Talks - November 21, 2019 


Last night, ten candidates took the stage for a more civil debate than we've seen so far this cycle to talk about issues from climate change to corruption in politics - but there were some tense moments.

Daily Newscasts

Report: Clean Energy Jobs Booming Part of OR Economy

There are about 5,700 solar jobs in Oregon, ranking the state 14th overall for solar employment. (anatoliy_gleb/Adobe Stock)
There are about 5,700 solar jobs in Oregon, ranking the state 14th overall for solar employment. (anatoliy_gleb/Adobe Stock)
November 21, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. – The clean energy sector is a major jobs provider in Oregon, according to a new report.

Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2), which describes itself as a national, nonpartisan business group, finds more than 55,000 Oregonians have clean energy jobs – about 60% of all energy jobs in the state.

The numbers include more than 42,000 in energy efficiency and 7,300 in renewable energy – led by solar and wind.

By comparison, the fossil fuel industry employs about 1,400 Oregonians.

Andy Wunder, E2’s western states advocate, says Oregon's clean energy policies are driving this growth.

"Smart public policy, smart clean energy policy can really create the markets necessary to facilitate investment flows into these categories and really drive the job growth that this report is highlighting," he states.

The report says 50% of clean jobs are outside of the Portland metro area, including about 10,600 in rural parts of the state.

While it commands a large sector of the energy economy, the E2 report finds Oregon was one of the only states where clean energy employment grew slower than statewide employment in 2018.

Wunder says the battle over Oregon's carbon cap-and-trade policy in the legislature could be hindering clean energy growth.

"The multi-year impasse with the legislature failing to pass cap-and-invest has created uncertainty that has really slowed investment in clean energy jobs in Oregon," he states.

According to the analysis, there are clean energy jobs in all 36 Oregon counties.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019