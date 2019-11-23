"The One Day in Court Where Everyone Comes Out Happy"

About 2,000 children are adopted in Michigan each year. (Adobe Stock)

LANSING, Mich. – November is National Adoption Month, and courts around Michigan are celebrating people who open their hearts and homes to children in need of a "forever family."



Ceremonies finalizing adoptions are being held throughout the month in more than 30 courts in the state to build awareness of children in foster care and the adoption process. The Michigan Supreme Court holds its Adoption Day ceremony on Tuesday, November 26th, which Communications Director John Nevin says is a truly special occasion.



"This is the one day in court where everybody comes out happy,” says Nevin. “The kids are smiling, the parents are smiling – sometimes you're crying. There's balloons and teddy bears. It's just a really happy day in court, and judges and court staff look forward to it."



Nevin says about 50 Michigan kids are expected to be part of the Adoption Day events throughout November. Nationally, an estimated 75,000 children in foster care have found new homes as part of Adoption Day events over the past two decades.



The goal of foster care is to help bring families back together, but in cases where that isn't possible, Nevin says they look to find an adoptive family. He explains that Michigan's Supreme Court Justices and Appeals Court Judges like to get involved in Adoption Day events to get the word out about the need.



"We've got 15 justices and judges going out to preside over these ceremonies,” says Nevin. “The point is just to say thank you, and to celebrate the families who take on this challenge, and who step up to help these kids."



He adds there are roughly 300 Michigan children in foster care looking for forever families. Nearly 2,000 children are adopted annually in the state, through the Division of Health and Human Services or private adoption agencies.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MI