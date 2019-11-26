 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - November 26, 2019 


Judge says former White House Counsel has to testify; storms may hit holiday travel; report finds two million Americans lack clean tap water; a million species at risk of extinction from climate change; and one "little old lady" no one should mess with.

2020Talks - November 26, 2019 


U.S. actions have implications on the word, like President Trump's pardoning of members of the military convicted or accused of war crimes, and Congress's Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act.

Daily Newscasts

Filling 'Empty Bowls' for ID Families in Need This Holiday Season

Empty Bowls event on November 23, 2018 in Boise, Idaho, which raised about $43,000. (The Idaho Foodbank)
Empty Bowls event on November 23, 2018 in Boise, Idaho, which raised about $43,000. (The Idaho Foodbank)
November 26, 2019

BOISE, Idaho — It's the 22nd year of Empty Bowls, a post-Thanksgiving tradition in Boise to ensure fewer people are without food this holiday season.

The Idaho Foodbank's annual affair will be held on Friday, November 29, and will offer soup bowls made by local artisans starting at $10. Members of the community can buy the bowls and get them filled, simulating a soup line. Money is raised to provide meals for those in need during the holidays.

Carlyn Blake, development manager with The Idaho Foodbank, said many Idahoans are just one paycheck away from needing to utilize her organization's services.

"Their furnace breaks down or they have a medical procedure and they need a little bit of help during the holidays,” Blake said. “And so, we're really hoping to provide just a little peace and happiness during the holiday seasons to those who are experiencing hunger."

Blake noted that 1 in 8 Idahoans, including 1 in 6 children, is unsure where their next meal will come from - considered food insecure. The Foodbank's goal is to provide 250,000 meals this season.

Blake said every dollar donated can provide enough food for up to five meals. The Foodbank is a statewide nonprofit with facilities in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello.

Empty Bowls will be at the Grove Plaza in downtown Boise from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. And Blake said people line up early to participate.

"Everybody who stands in line for soup is there because they want to make sure that they're giving back to the community and providing a little bit of hope during the holidays,” she said.

In 2018, Empty Bowls raised about $43,000 for 217,000 meals. The event is part of the Hope for the Holidays drive, with events happening around the state to help feed families this time of year.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - ID

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019