 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast- November 29, 2019 


A surprise Afghanistan trip for President Trump and research says rural Americans are older and sicker than their urban counterparts.

2020Talks - November 29, 2019 


Next week the House Judiciary Committee takes over for the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment process. How might impeachment impact the election?

Missouri State Parks Join #OptOutside Movement

Missouri State Parks offer 91 parks and historic sites for visitors, and some are planning holiday events. (Ajay Suresh/Flickr)
Missouri State Parks offer 91 parks and historic sites for visitors, and some are planning holiday events. (Ajay Suresh/Flickr)
November 29, 2019

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Black Friday marks the start of the holiday shopping season – however, some Missourians are choosing to skip the deals and discounts in favor of time spent in the great outdoors.

The #OptOutside campaign, now in its third year, encourages Americans to take advantage of their day off work to enjoy Mother Nature with their loved ones.

And David Kelly, deputy director of Missouri State Parks, encourages folks to take advantage of the landscapes, trails and historic sites that the park system offers.

"A lot of folks do like to go Black Friday shopping,” he states. “That's great, but it's a good opportunity, if you're done, to get outside and explore some of our great state parks."

Missouri State Parks has a #ShopCampTour event Friday with free tours at historic sites, as well as a coupon for a future visit for anyone who camps out Friday night at a state park.

Missouri is one of only eight states in the nation without an entrance fee for its state parks.

There are 91 state parks and historic sites throughout the state. They include gristmills, covered bridges and battlefields.

Kelly says there's something for everyone, even in colder temperatures.

"So, if they're camping, they can still find flush toilets, hot showers,” he points out. "A lot of our days parks, like Rock Bridge and Ha Ha Tonka, are very popular for hiking this time of year. And some of our state historic sites are decorated this time of year for the holiday season, so it's always a great experience to go out to some of our holiday events."

The state parks provide an estimated $1 billion annually to Missouri's tourism industry. More than 12,000 people visited a state park facility in 2017.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - MO

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019