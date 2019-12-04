 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast-December 4, 2019 


Impeachment hearings begin in the House Judiciary Committee, starting with definitions and history; a strike by bus drivers in northern Virginia; and progress on racial disparities in criminal justice.

2020Talks - December 4, 2019 


California Sen. Kamala Harris is the first once top tier candidate to drop out. Also, President Trump attends the London NATO summit, but won't send his counsel to the House Judiciary Committee hearing today.

Report: Retirement Security Critical for Hiring Quality Teachers

More than half of teachers say switching out of a pension would make them more likely to leave their job, according to a poll by the National Institute on Retirement Security. (Adobe Stock)
More than half of teachers say switching out of a pension would make them more likely to leave their job, according to a poll by the National Institute on Retirement Security. (Adobe Stock)
December 3, 2019

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Defined benefit pensions are a major factor for recruiting and retaining new teachers in the Commonwealth, and according to new research by the National Institute on Retirement Security, more than 96% of teachers say whittling away pensions would drastically affect the state's ability to attract new teachers to the profession.

Laura Adams is a fourth-generation teacher in Henry County. She said finding new recruits for open teaching positions at her school has been a challenge.

"It has just dried up. We just do not have people going into the profession, because they perceive that it's under attack,” Adams said. “They perceive that their retirement may not be there for them, and so they don't even want to start. And that is really unfortunate because I have a 6-year-old daughter. I'm truly worried about who is going to teach her when she's in high school."

The study also found 74% of teachers in the Commonwealth would be better off in retirement with a defined benefit pension compared with a 401(K).

Brent McKim is president of the Jefferson County Teachers Association. He said the 6,000 teachers he represents are worried about their future and that of their newly hired colleagues.

"They know that that will make a difference in whether or not the newly hired teacher in their building is high-quality or not,” McKim said.

Some studies have indicated that few teachers stay in the profession long enough to qualify for a defined benefit pension. But the National Institute on Retirement Security report found in Kentucky, more than 60% of teachers work in the school system for 20 years or more - long enough to earn their retirement income.

Adams said people outside of the profession may think teachers are getting a handout in the form of a pension. But she said that's a damaging misconception.

"Of course, I know, and all the other teachers I work with know, we put 13% of our paychecks into the system every month. So, it really is something that we're vested in,” Adams said. “And I think a lot of politicians have maximized that misconception."

She added that shifting to a 401(k) plan would likely increase turnover among experienced teachers, and put more pressure on already strained staff.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - KY

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019