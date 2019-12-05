 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 5, 2019 


Three out of four legal scholars say a Trump impeachment is justified; 700,000 to lose food assistance; and documents show the coal industry knew about climate impacts in the 1960's.

2020Talks - December 5, 2019 


Former VP Joe Biden's on his "No Malarkey" tour across Iowa, while the House Judiciary Committee had its first hearing with constitutional scholars.

NC Hosts EPA Meeting on Changing Air-Pollution Standards

The Clean Air Act aims to curb nationwide air pollution and sets caps on the levels of ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur oxides and other airborne particulates. (Adobe Stock)
The Clean Air Act aims to curb nationwide air pollution and sets caps on the levels of ozone, carbon monoxide, sulfur oxides and other airborne particulates. (Adobe Stock)
December 4, 2019

CARY, N.C. – Scientists meet this week in Cary to debate whether the Environmental Protection Agency's current standards for particulate matter and ozone air pollution are robust enough to protect public health.

The Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee also will hear public testimony about the air-pollution standards.

John Bachmann, former associate director for science and policy at the EPA's Office of Air Quality Planning and Standards, said the agency reviews the standards for six air pollutants every five years.

"These standards for particulate matter were part of the original Clean Air Act, and they were established in 1971," he said. "They have been revised periodically, and they were revised in a big way in 1987 to change the definition of 'particulate matter' to just particles that you can breathe."

The committee also is accepting written comments. The EPA is expected to make a decision on changing the standards sometime next year.

Millions of Americans live in counties where breathing the air is linked to increased risk of lung cancer, early death and other health problems. Bachmann said particulate matter is so fine that there's no way to avoid inhaling it.

"EPA has previously determined there is a causal relationship between fine particles and mortality, hospital admissions and some other effects," he said.

Because of the Clean Air Act, Bachmann said, some regions have made noticeable improvements in air quality.

"I'll tell you, much of the eastern United States has seen a dramatic improvement in air quality, and if you look at pictures of what the sky look used to look like in Ohio – especially near the Ohio River Valley in the '80s – and compare it to today, there's no comparison," he said. "It's much, much better. I drive through there all the time."

An independent panel of scientists recently concluded that the EPA's current standard of 12 micrograms per cubic meter for fine particulates isn't enough to protect human health, but Bachmann predicts the EPA is likely to maintain that the current standards are sufficient.

More information is online at federalregister.gov.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019