 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 6, 2019 


A Trump impeachment vote in the House could come before Christmas; students rally for climate action again today; and other-abled workers fuel a vertical farm in Wyoming.

2020Talks - December 6, 2019 


Impeachment is ramping up, and so is Iowa campaigning and Democratic endorsements. 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry endorsed former VP Joe Biden, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, and VoteVets endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

New Mexico Debates Safety of Oil and Gas "Produced Water"

Any of 536 different fracking chemicals used in New Mexico could be found in "produced water," according to data reported to FracFocus, making it questionable for reuse on agriculture crops. (usda.gov)
Any of 536 different fracking chemicals used in New Mexico could be found in "produced water," according to data reported to FracFocus, making it questionable for reuse on agriculture crops. (usda.gov)
December 6, 2019

SANTA FE, N.M. – What is known as "produced water" from oil and gas development in New Mexico will total more than 40 billion gallons this year, and many would like to see it treated and used in place of water from aquifers or surface water. Some residents fear that water from fracking could have negative effects on human health and the environment.

Bill Midcap with the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union says the water is known to contain contaminants – and because science on the issue is lacking, the state must prove it's safe.

"A lot of folks in New Mexico think of this as a win-win – and it certainly could be, don't get us wrong,” says Midcap. “Right now, the oil and gas industry is bringing up more water than the state of New Mexico uses, if we could just clean it up."

The state Legislature passed the "Produced Water Act" earlier this year, encouraging oil and gas producers to reuse their water when possible, instead of relying on fresh-water sources for extraction.

Rather than a statewide regulation on water reuse, Mike Eisenfeld with the San Juan Citizens Alliance in Farmington would like regulations applied based on the needs of each basin.

"We're just very concerned about the chemicals that are in the produced water, the radioactivity associated with produced water, at least on the geological formations through here,” says Eisenfeld.

And as climate change threatens to worsen droughts, many would like water produced by the oil and gas industry used to irrigate range land or crops. Midcap believes the state should proceed with caution.

"The way agriculture is today, and as stressful as it is, we just can't afford to make any consumer ill over putting some kind of contaminant in our food, with the water,” says Midcap.

California has used treated produced water in crop irrigation for 30 years, but doesn't allow produced water from fracked wells on food crops due to concerns about toxicity.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019