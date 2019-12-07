 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 6, 2019 


A Trump impeachment vote in the House could come before Christmas; students rally for climate action again today; and other-abled workers fuel a vertical farm in Wyoming.

2020Talks - December 6, 2019 


Impeachment is ramping up, and so is Iowa campaigning and Democratic endorsements. 2004 Democratic nominee John Kerry endorsed former VP Joe Biden, Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders, and VoteVets endorsed Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Bill to Keep Olympics 'Wild' Passes Out of House Committee

A bill in Congress would protect the Olympic Peninsula's Queets River. (Sam Beebe/Flickr)
A bill in Congress would protect the Olympic Peninsula's Queets River. (Sam Beebe/Flickr)
December 6, 2019

ABERDEEN, Wash. – A bill a decade in the making to protect parts of the Olympic National Forest passed out of committee in Congress yesterday.

The Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act would permanently protect more than 126,000 acres of the forest as wilderness, and 19 rivers and their tributaries as wild and scenic – the first river protections of its kind on the Olympic Peninsula.

Roy Nott, president of LD Nott Company in Aberdeen and a former timber executive, is a long-time supporter of the bill. He says the region's natural beauty would help the local economy, which is changing.

"What's more important than a few additional trees – that are irreplaceable – is the workforce,” says Nott. “It's the ability to attract new people to this area, and the skills of those people in really creating the next generation of businesses for the Olympic Peninsula."

The measure received a full committee markup in the House Natural Resources Committee on Thursday. It's designed so that it won't impact any timber jobs on the peninsula.

Nott grew up on the Olympic Peninsula and lived in the south and northeastern U.S. before being drawn back to the region.

"It's just so incredible to be able to go to a place like Ruby Beach in the morning and then, go up to Queets Valley or up the Hoh Valley and all the way up to the trails, the rivers,” says Nott. “It's an incredible place."

More than 12,000 local residents have signed a petition in support of the legislation. It's also gained endorsements from 800 local tribes, businesses and mayors of towns such as Aberdeen, Port Angeles and Port Townsend.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Pew Charitable Trusts.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - WA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019