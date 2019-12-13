 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily News - December 13, 2019 


Brexit wins at the polls in the U.K.; major changes come to New England immigration courts today; and more than a million acres in California have been cleared for oil and gas drilling.

2020Talks - December 13, 2013  


The House passes legislation to reign in drug prices, Sen. Bernie Sanders is on the upswing, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang plays Iowa congressional candidate J.D. Scholten - who's running against long-time incumbent Steve King - in a game of basketball.

Key Questions for CT's Next Chief State’s Attorney

Reform advocates hope the next chief state’s attorney will support closing Connecticut's supermax prison, the Northern Correctional Institution in Somers. (aquatarkus/Adobe Stock)
Reform advocates hope the next chief state’s attorney will support closing Connecticut's supermax prison, the Northern Correctional Institution in Somers. (aquatarkus/Adobe Stock)
December 13, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. – Connecticut needs a new chief state's attorney, and criminal justice reform advocates want to know where the candidates for the job stand on issues of mass incarceration and racial justice.

With the resignation of Kevin Kane earlier this month, the Criminal Justice Commission will soon appoint the state's next top prosecutor.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s Smart Justice Campaign is asking those seeking the job to answer a list of 17 questions on criminal justice reform.

According to Gus Marks-Hamilton, a field organizer with Smart Justice, this will be the first time the state has chosen a new chief state's attorney since 2006.

"This is an opportunity for everyone in Connecticut to learn about the values and priorities of the candidates who want to be the most powerful prosecutor in our state," he states.

The ACLU is asking candidates to respond to the questions by the end of this month. Officials hope to have a new chief state's attorney appointed by February.

The top prosecutor supports the 13 state's attorneys and plays a major role in shaping Connecticut's criminal justice policies.

Marks-Hamilton maintains the state needs a head prosecutor who is focused on what he calls "de-carceration."

"Finding alternatives to incarcerating people, finding ways to rehabilitate people, finding ways to treat people as opposed to putting them in jails and prisons," he explains.

Over the past decade, many states across the country have sharply reduced their jail and prison populations.

The number of people incarcerated in Connecticut has been reduced by about one-third.

Marks-Hamilton predicts the process of appointing a new chief state's attorney will set the stage for what comes next.

"It's an opportunity for us to keep the momentum going, so that we can make Connecticut a stronger state – a more fair state – for all of our residents, including people who are involved in the criminal legal system," he states.

Andrea Sears, Public News Service - CT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019