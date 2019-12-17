Impeachment Rallies Planned Across Nevada Today

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Rallies in support of impeachment of President Donald Trump will take place Tuesday evening in more than 400 cities and towns across the nation. More than 90,000 people have signed up to attend - with more than 1,000 expected at four events in Nevada: in Carson City, Las Vegas, Pahrump and Reno.



The rallies are organized by a coalition of progressive groups including PLAN Action, Indivisible and Move On. Laura Hale, who helps run the Indivisible Northern Nevada chapter, said the facts are pretty cut and dried.



"Trump tried to use military aid to get a foreign government to interfere in our elections and then tried to cover it up," Hale said. "I mean, it couldn't be more clear. And he's not above the law."



The president has said he did nothing wrong in his call with the president of Ukraine and has called the impeachment investigation treasonous.



The rallies will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Nevada State Legislative Building in Carson City, the federal building in Las Vegas, Reno City Plaza, and the corner of Highways 160 and 372 in Pahrump. More information is available at impeach.org.



The House of Representatives is expected to vote on two articles of impeachment on Wednesday. A trial in the Senate will begin in January. Hale condemned Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell for saying he will collaborate with the White House on how to run the trial and that there is zero chance Trump will be removed from office.



"Already Mitch McConnell has said he's going to be coordinating with the White House on that. So, how you conduct a fair trial while you're coordinating with the executive who is on trial? That's not any kind of justice that I've heard of before," Hale said.



Both of Nevada's Senators and all but one of the state's members of the House of Representatives are Democrats and have expressed support for the impeachment investigation. The state's sole Republican representative, Mark Amodei, has said he's waiting for the trial to see how things play out. Amodei is chairman of Trump's 2020 campaign in Nevada.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV