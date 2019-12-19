 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2019 


President Trump is now the third president in history to be impeached; and black residents are targeted in traffic stops in top Ohio cities.

2020Talks - December 19, 2019 


At tonight's Democratic primary debate at Loyola Marymount in LA, candidates will surely talk about the historic third impeachment of a sitting president.

Research: Preserving NW Forests Needed in Global Climate Crisis

Preserving forests in the Northwest would be the equivalent of not burning fossil fuels for eight years in the Western United States, a study has found. (Oregon State University)
Preserving forests in the Northwest would be the equivalent of not burning fossil fuels for eight years in the Western United States, a study has found. (Oregon State University)
December 19, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. - New Oregon State University research says Pacific Northwest forests are integral for mitigating the effects of climate change.

The study, published in Ecological Applications, identifies forests along the western slope of the Cascade Mountains and some in the Northern Rockies as most valuable for carbon sequestration and also least vulnerable to rising global temperatures.

The scientists found preventing logging in these areas would be equivalent to not burning fossil fuels for eight years in the Western United States.

Study co-author Beverly Law, a professor of forest ecosystems and society at OSU, compares Northwest forests to the Amazon and says preserving these forests is low-hanging fruit in the fight against climate change.

"This is a global crisis," she stresses. "It affects everybody. It affects all life on this planet. So we've got to take some drastic actions now because we put it off for decades."

The researchers also found preserving these forests would enhance biodiversity.

The Oregon Forest and Industries Council did not respond to a request for comment, but it has noted about past studies about logging and carbon emissions that the timber industry's reforestation efforts help mitigate its climate impact.

Polly Buotte, a postdoctoral scholar and another co-author of the study, says preserving these forests is a win-win for battling climate change and supporting a wide array of wildlife species.

She acknowledges that it's tricky to balance protections with industries that rely on these forests.

However, Buotte doesn't believe it has to be one or the other, suggesting the region could look at the history of specific stands when making decisions about preservation.

"Some stands that have not yet ever been harvested, then those I think are the most important to preserve," she stresses. "Those that either have only seen one harvest cycle or no harvest cycles. And so I think it requires people working together to decide."

The researchers simulated potential carbon sequestration under both dry and wet climate change predictions throughout the 21st century.

The study was supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - OR

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019