 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 19, 2019 


President Trump is now the third president in history to be impeached; and black residents are targeted in traffic stops in top Ohio cities.

2020Talks - December 19, 2019 


At tonight's Democratic primary debate at Loyola Marymount in LA, candidates will surely talk about the historic third impeachment of a sitting president.

Colder Weather, Holiday Stress Provide Dangerous Mix for Iowans

The American Heart Association says people gain an extra three pounds on average each holiday season. (ncgwg.org)
The American Heart Association says people gain an extra three pounds on average each holiday season. (ncgwg.org)
December 19, 2019

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The holiday season can be stressful for most people.

But when you add cold weather, the risks for heart scares and other stress-induced illnesses become even greater.

The American Heart Association has tips for Iowans to stay healthy in the coming days.

Jolene Bopp, communications director for the American Heart Association of Iowa, says it's no secret there's an increase of heart disease and strokes this time of year.

She says one way to avoid that is to not completely ditch your normal eating and activity routine, just because the holidays are here.

"You know, if you don't completely give up your healthy habits, you won't feel like you have to start over once the holidays are over," she states.

Another eating tip is to have a healthy snack before going to a party so that you don't overindulge on treats.

Bopp says colder weather provides an added layer of stress because it makes your heart work harder to keep your body warm. She says getting outside, even when it's very cold, is good for the body.

But she says it's crucial to give yourself adequate breaks when doing outside activities, such as shoveling.

Bopp says making sure you're trained on CPR also is important. She says situations where CPR is suddenly needed, such as a holiday festivity, are never planned.

"It can happen anytime," she warns. "It can happen to the person next to you. It could be you and you're relying on a stranger."

The American Heart Association has information on how and where you can receive CPR training at its website, heart.org. There, you can also find tips on staying healthy during the holiday season.

Disclosure: American Heart Association of Iowa contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Smoking Prevention, Women's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mike Moen, Public News Service - IA

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019