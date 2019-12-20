 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 20, 2019 


A bipartisan thumbs-up for the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement; plus a blow to the health insurance mandate.

2020Talks - December 20, 2019 


Seven candidates took the stage in LA last night for the sixth Democratic primary debate. Six were white, five were men, and two were non-career politicians. Lots was discussed, including impeachment, climate change, the GDP, and foreign policy.

All I Want for Christmas: No More Robocalls

Robocalls are among the biggest sources of complaints to the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission. (D3damon/iStockphoto)
Robocalls are among the biggest sources of complaints to the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission. (D3damon/iStockphoto)
December 20, 2019

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Anyone with a phone is getting an early Christmas present this year - as the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan bill on Thursday to help stop those annoying robocalls.

The U.S. House of Representatives already gave near-unanimous approval to the TRACED Act - and President Trump has indicated he'll sign it within a week.

Maureen Mahoney with Consumer Reports says Americans received an estimated 50 billion robocalls just last year.

"The robocall problem is out of control," says Mahoney. "We hear from consumers all the time that these unwanted messages are ringing their telephones off the hook, you know. Many of them are from scammers who intend to do consumers harm."

The Act requires phone companies to install technology to confirm the accuracy of caller ID information - and give customers the right to decline such "spoofed" calls at no extra charge.

Some phone companies are already using the so-called "STIR/SHAKEN" method to determine the authenticity of a caller ID. But Mahoney says a lot of carriers have been dragging their feet for years.

"This particular technology requires a lot of interconnection and cooperation from a number of phone companies," says Mahoney. "So without a requirement, there just wasn't enough incentive to implement it. So that's why it's really important that we have this legislation, to make sure everyone's complying."

Prior efforts to cut down on robocalls through the "Do Not Call list" failed, in part because so many calls come from scammers overseas, out of reach of the Federal Trade Commission.

Suzanne Potter, Public News Service - NV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019