 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2019 


Religious attacks across the nation; and older women plan to vote in force in 2020.

2020Talks - December 30, 2019 


More anti-semitic violence in the New York area over the weekend, during Hanukkah. Also, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lit the menorah on the last night of the holiday with Chabad-Lubavitch in Des Moines.

Civil Rights Leaders: Memorial Should Honor Slave Cemetery at Country Club

The discovery of a slave cemetery has spawned discussion about how to dignify the souls in eternal rest beneath the golf course at Tallahassee's Capital City Country Club. (Pixabay)
The discovery of a slave cemetery has spawned discussion about how to dignify the souls in eternal rest beneath the golf course at Tallahassee's Capital City Country Club. (Pixabay)
December 27, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After decades of speculation, rumors - and even some evidence that was initially ignored - an archaeological investigation confirms dozens of slaves were buried under what is now Tallahassee's semi-private Capital City Country Club.

For years, golfers have unknowingly taken their shots atop sunken graves of cotton-plantation slaves near the Florida Capitol.

There are no plans to exhume the 40 bodies known to be resting under the greens. But civil rights leader Delaitre Hollinger, immediate past president of the Tallahassee NAACP branch, says it shouldn't be business as usual.

He's calling for a memorial in granite to properly honor the dead.

"I envision it being a sitting area where people can come and sit, and reflect," says Hollinger. "There also needs to be some sort of fence put up, where we keep golfers out of this general area, and that's going to take some work."

The property belongs to the City of Tallahassee, which commissioned the study, and so far, the country club owners appear to be amenable to proposed changes that will be the subject of future meetings.

It's thought there are more graves yet to be discovered on the sprawling property, which became a golf course in 1908.

Hollinger says the discovery has created a ripple effect with people coming forward with tips of other possible slave cemeteries around the region.

"We know that there are hundreds more, in Leon County alone, that we don't even know about," says Hollinger. "And so really, this is - it instills a great sense of pride, but this is just the beginning."

Leon County was the center of Florida's plantation economy during the antebellum days and had the state's highest concentration of slaves.

Hollinger kept digging into old newspaper archives that mentioned the burial site and contacted local elected officials to conduct a study. Researchers suspect there are about 1,500 unmarked slave and African-American cemeteries across the Sunshine State.

Trimmel Gomes, Public News Service - FL

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019