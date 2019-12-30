 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - December 30, 2019 


Religious attacks across the nation; and older women plan to vote in force in 2020.

2020Talks - December 30, 2019 


More anti-semitic violence in the New York area over the weekend, during Hanukkah. Also, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lit the menorah on the last night of the holiday with Chabad-Lubavitch in Des Moines.

Rural Ohio Could Bear Brunt of SNAP Work Requirements

Nearly 80,000 people have signed an online petition protesting changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. (AdobeStock)
Nearly 80,000 people have signed an online petition protesting changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. (AdobeStock)
December 30, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Rural areas of Ohio and other states could bear the brunt of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. An estimated 45,000 Ohioans are at risk of losing food assistance in April when a new Trump administration rule goes into effect tightening the work requirement for adults without children who are eligible for SNAP benefits.

Liz Shaw is president of Indivisible Appalachian Ohio, which she explained is on the frontlines fighting hunger in rural communities. She said she hears stories every day from people who are working yet struggling to get by.

"Some have described to us that their hours have been cut. Some have been laid off and are now working entry-level type jobs whereas before they might have had something that would have paid the bills and kept food on the table," Shaw said. "So it is the working poor."

Shaw said work requirements are especially harmful for rural communities where employment opportunities, child care and public transportation options are often scarce. According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, of the 150 counties in the U.S. with the highest SNAP usage, 136 are rural.

Shaw said some rural Ohioans already live in food deserts, and she fears the SNAP work requirement will only worsen food insecurity.

"If you're having to drive 40 miles to get food and you barely have enough money to buy the gallon of milk, much less a gallon of gas to get you to these areas to purchase food, that compounds already a problem that is untenable," she said.

One-in-7 Ohioans struggles with hunger, and Shaw noted food pantries in Appalachia struggle to keep up with the demand for food.

"Many have suffered catastrophic illness; many are elderly people; many are displaced people who are living with relatives, and that's put a burden on that household; and many of the people that we serve are very hungry children," she said.

Data from the Food Research and Action Center shows rural communities account for 78% of counties with the highest rates of overall food insecurity. An online petition asking USDA head Sonny Perdue to stop the rule change has nearly 80,000 signatures so far.

Mary Schuermann Kuhlman, Public News Service - OH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2019