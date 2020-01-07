 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 7, 2020 


Defense Sec. Esper contradicts Trump on targeting cultural sites in Iran; plus gun control in Maryland.

2020Talks - January 7, 2019 


Former housing secretary Juli�n Castro endorsed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president, and tomorrow the White House will brief Congress on the drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, top Iranian military commander.

Plans for Clean-Energy Policy Get New Life in MN

Minnesota already has met its goal of using 25% renewable energy by 2025. But advocates want the state to be carbon free by 2050. (SDRandCo/Morguefile)
Minnesota already has met its goal of using 25% renewable energy by 2025. But advocates want the state to be carbon free by 2050. (SDRandCo/Morguefile)
January 7, 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Supporters of a statewide clean-energy policy for Minnesota have renewed hope that such a plan will pass; that's because a key GOP lawmaker no longer opposes it.

In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz pushed a plan that called on utilities to be carbon free by 2050. That bill ultimately failed. But Senate Republican David Osmek, who chairs the Energy and Utilities Committee, has now said he will support a similar plan this year.

Gregg Mast heads the nonprofit Clean Energy Economy Minnesota. He said with the state already proving it can meet renewable-energy standards, it needs to regain momentum.

"What the Senate Republicans are now bringing forward as a policy proposal is really a logical next step in figuring out where and how we can continue to explore ways to increase the amount of renewable energy and clean energy here in Minnesota to position us well for the future," Mast said.

The GOP proposal would require Minnesota utilities to prioritize carbon-free technology in their future plans when they are submitted to regulators. But unlike previous bills, this plan would include nuclear power as a clean-energy source.

Still, Mast said he doesn't see that as a roadblock. He said he believes most utilities will still focus on traditional clean-energy sources because technology advancements will lower costs.

Mast said there are still a lot of challenges in trying to make Minnesota solely reliant on clean energy, including infrastructure needs. But he said they have to respond to a growing sentiment for this type of action.

"It's what consumers are expecting us to do. It's what businesses also are seeking to incorporate more into their long-term strategic goals," he said.

A recent survey by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found 84% of Minnesota residents support renewable energy research. And Xcel Energy, the state's largest electric utility, already is implementing its own plan to be carbon free by 2050.

Mike Moen, Public News Service - MN

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020