 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 10, 2020 


Three Republicans vote to approve Iran War Powers Resolution; and pushback on rolling back environmental review.

2020Talks - January 10, 2020 


Tonight's the deadline to qualify for next Tuesday's Iowa debate, just a few weeks ahead of the Iowa caucuses. Six candidates qualified, but the eight others are still working hard. Plus, some candidates score some endorsements.

MT National Forest Grows with The Nature Conservancy Sale

The Nature Conservancy is selling a checkerboard of land parcels to the U.S. Forest Service. (The Nature Conservancy)
The Nature Conservancy is selling a checkerboard of land parcels to the U.S. Forest Service. (The Nature Conservancy)
January 10, 2020

MISSOULA, Mont. - Lolo National Forest in western Montana is growing.

The Nature Conservancy has sold more than 16,000 acres of former industrial timberland to the U.S. Forest Service to add to the forest. Chris Bryant, western Montana land protection director with The Nature Conservancy expects his group will sell more land to the agency later this year.

Bryant says they closed on the last piece of industrial timberland in the Blackfoot Valley in 2015. He adds even as Plum Creek land, this area was open to the public.

"The access by Plum Creek and by ourselves is by choice, and having the Forest Service own the land, it's now public land," says Bryant. "So, it'll be enjoyed by the public for all time."

The Forest Service paid $11.9 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a bipartisan federal program that opens up access to public lands and receives funding from offshore oil and gas revenue.

Bryant says The Nature Conservancy bought land in parcels that ended up looking like a checkerboard. Sale to the Forest Service ensures that it can be managed as one piece.

He explains the region is an important wildlife corridor for such species as grizzly bears, Canada lynx and wolverine, and has recreational value as well.

"This has a lot of recreational use, mainly by hunters, and then in the wintertime with snowmobilers," says Bryant. "But really, year-round, there's people out there on the ground. And so, both for wildlife protection and public access, it's just a really important piece of ground."

Lolo National Forest spans two million acres along Montana's border with Idaho.

Eric Tegethoff, Public News Service - MT

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020