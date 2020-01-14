 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 14, 2020 


Barr declares Pensacola Naval Air Station shooting an act of terror. Also, the Democratic field thins ahead of tonight�s debate.

2020Talks - January 14, 2020 


New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker drops out of the Democratic nomination race ahead of tonight's debate in Des Moines - the last Democratic primary debate before the Iowa caucuses.

NC Educators Rally for 2020 Pay Raise

Nationwide, the teacher shortage is expected to worsen within the next five years, especially in subjects such as mathematics, science and special education, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute. (Adobe Stock)
Nationwide, the teacher shortage is expected to worsen within the next five years, especially in subjects such as mathematics, science and special education, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute. (Adobe Stock)
January 14, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina teachers want to see their pay increase, and they are gathering in Raleigh today to demand lawmakers take action before the General Assembly adjourns this year.

Mark Jewell is an elementary school teacher in Greensboro and president of the North Carolina Association of Educators. He said a starter salary for a public school in the state begins at around $35,000 annually, and is capped at around $52,000 annually.

He said stagnant wages are affecting teachers' ability to do their jobs and pay their bills.

"Folks are struggling, they're working two and three jobs to make ends meet," Jewell said. "And we have just simply had enough."

According to a 2018 report by the National Educators Association, North Carolina ranks 37th in the nation when it comes to teacher salaries. Jewell said many schools are significantly understaffed, and retaining qualified teachers is becoming an uphill battle.

"In the meantime, we have a huge teacher shortage of about 1,500 positions that reman vacant," he said.

Jewell pointed out that communities often rely heavily on bus drivers and cafeteria workers, yet these remain the lowest-paying jobs in the education system.

"You know, we also talk about our lowest-paid workers, our bus drivers, cafeteria workers, teacher assistants, that are maybe making $20,000 a year," Jewell said.

In North Carolina, more 1.5 million students attend public schools.

Nadia Ramlagan, Public News Service - NC

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020