 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 17, 2020 


Gov't. Accountability Office rules that Trump administration violated federal law on aid to Ukraine; and racial disparities in health care.

2020Talks - January 17, 2020 


Just a couple weeks out from the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, four Senators are being pulled off the campaign trail for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

New Bills Aim to Relieve WV Foster-Care Crisis

Some West Virginia foster parents are troubled by a bill in the Legislature that would reduce licensing requirements for state caseworkers. (Adobe Stock)
Some West Virginia foster parents are troubled by a bill in the Legislature that would reduce licensing requirements for state caseworkers. (Adobe Stock)
January 17, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Demands on West Virginia's foster-care system have exploded due to the opioid epidemic, and state lawmakers are proposing ways to tackle the crisis.

Child-welfare bills announced this week in the Legislature would speed up adoption timelines and create a foster-care bill of rights. But Marissa Sanders - chair of the West Virginia Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Parent Network - thinks one bill could actually be harmful to kids.

It proposes that Child Protective Services or CPS caseworkers would not be required to have social workers' licenses.

"Social work is a broad field, but CPS workers are making life-and-death decisions for children and families every day," says Sanders. "So, to have them not have the highest level of training and credentialing possible is problematic."

She notes the bill is supposed to ease the burden for understaffed caseworkers, but says it might create more turnover - since anyone with a bachelor's degree could become a caseworker, as long as they meet certain requirements and are trained by the department.

Sanders's group, with more than 600 members, met in Charleston last week to discuss their legislative priorities for foster and adoptive children. Foster parent Stacy Jacques of Hurricane was there.

She's fostered 26 children over 13 years. She welcomes lawmakers' ideas for improvements - but thinks they also need to pass a measure to give foster parents greater input into the system.

"Having a voice is the most important thing that foster parents want," says Jacques. "Foster parents are not allowed to speak in court, and foster parents are not permitted to submit anything to the court. And if you do try to speak to the court or file a motion to intervene, they'll retaliate against you. Normally, they remove the child."

According to the latest West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources figures, about seven-thousand children are in the state's foster-care system - the highest number ever.

Diane Bernard, Public News Service - WV

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020