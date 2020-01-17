 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 17, 2020 


Gov't. Accountability Office rules that Trump administration violated federal law on aid to Ukraine; and racial disparities in health care.

2020Talks - January 17, 2020 


Just a couple weeks out from the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, four Senators are being pulled off the campaign trail for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

NM Students Unveil Climate-Change Adaptation Projects

The health of today's children will be compromised by the effects of climate change, according to a November 2019 report by the science Journal, Lancet. (oceanservice.noaa.gov)
The health of today's children will be compromised by the effects of climate change, according to a November 2019 report by the science Journal, Lancet. (oceanservice.noaa.gov)
January 17, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - One sixth-grader on New Mexico's Navajo Nation Indian reservation says living in an area where drought has been common most of his life has made him eager to participate in a program that encourages students to find adaptive solutions to climate change.

This weekend, Radford Ashley - who goes to Amarillo Elementary School in Ojo Amarillo - will present a science-based climate adaptation project during the Climate Innovation Challenge. Ashley says his project features aquaponics, which allows farmers to grow plants with less water.

"My group chose that because our community is, like, where we have lots of droughts," says Ashley. "And instead of wasting water we wanted to use less water, to save water for our community."

Millions of children worldwide are experiencing the effects of climate change due to drought, rising sea levels, more frequent and severe hurricanes, heatwaves, air pollution, forest fires, and increases in infectious diseases. The student event in New Mexico will include 40 video projects and takes place tomorrow at Bosque School in Albuquerque.

Liliana Castillo, communications/media director, New Mexico Climate Advocates/Voces Unidas - the group sponsoring the first Climate Innovation Challenge - says it asks students what behaviors they think can protect them, their homes, families and local ecosystems from the effects of a warming planet.

She says many young people are scared about climate change because it seems insurmountable - and this project allows them to showcase a specific aspect and present a possible solution.

"This is a different way to talk about it with them that feels really accessible, and something that they can actually do something about," says Castillo. "And that's really what we've discovered with kids is, that's all want to be able to do - they want to be able to do something about it."

In addition to the public presentation, Castillo says winning projects will also be shared with lawmakers during this year's state legislative session.

Roz Brown, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020