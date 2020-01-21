 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 21, 2020 


Climate change is on the radar for rural voters in Iowa. Plus, the Senate impeachment rules.

2020Talks - January 21, 2020 


Candidates attended the Iowa Brown & Black Forum in Des Moines, and answered tough questions about their records on race. It was MLK Day, and earlier many were in South Carolina marching together to the State Capitol.

AZ Election Officials Brace for Influx of New Voters in 2020

With population growth at record levels in recent years, Arizona elections officials expect a record turnout at the polls in 2020. (bizoo_n/AdobeStock)
With population growth at record levels in recent years, Arizona elections officials expect a record turnout at the polls in 2020. (bizoo_n/AdobeStock)

January 20, 2020

PHOENIX -- Arizona's population - particularly in Maricopa County - is among the fastest-growing in the country, which means thousands of new voters for 2020.

With that in mind, the county Elections Department and Recorder's Office have launched a new website aimed at new voters. And officials are planning a voter education campaign, called "Be Ballot Ready," to improve the voter experience.

Erika Flores, deputy director of communications with the Maricopa County Elections Department, said with multiple changes coming for this year's elections, both new and seasoned voters can benefit.

"Be Ballot Ready is an easy way for residents to find everything they need to learn about elections or make changes to their voter information," Flores said. "They can see their upcoming election date. They can sign up for text alerts. They can explore the new ballot style."

Flores said the first real test of the 2020 elections will be Arizona's March 17 Presidential Preference Election. The deadline to register for that election is February 18.

Flores said only registered Democrats can vote in the March 17 election, as Republicans and Libertarians don't have preference elections this year. She said election officials are hoping a better-informed electorate can help overcome the long lines and confusion that occurred in 2016 and 2018.

"We're expecting historic voter turnout in 2020, and there's plenty of new people that are here," she said. "So, we need to educate them on how to register to vote, where their polling locations will be, what their upcoming elections will be, as well."

Flores said the Be Ballot Ready materials will be available in English and Spanish, and the program will be set up so people can find out where and how to vote in their neighborhood. She added election officials are making major investments to ensure all the 2020 elections go smoothly.

"We're going to go from 60 polling locations to 220; we'll double our full-time staff and invest in new tabulation equipment," she said. "We're also changing the ballots, where before you used to have to fill in the arrows, now you have to fill in the oval."

For information and to check your voter status, check out BeBallotReady.vote.

Mark Richardson, Public News Service - AZ

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020