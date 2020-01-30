 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - January 30, 2020 


The Senate impeachment trial enters a new phase; the Trump Administration set to announce a Medicaid block-grant plan; and school lunches could soon be served up with fewer fruits and vegetables.

2020Talks - January 30, 2020 


The Iowa Democratic caucuses make electability a strategic question. And the Iowa Democratic Party partnered with the Iowa Republican Party and the Des Moines Regional Transit Authority to give rides to caucus-goers in Central Iowa next week.

NH Considers Moratorium on E-Cigarettes Amid Teen Vaping Surge

According to a recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire high school students vape more than teens anywhere else in the country. (Ethan Parsa/Pixabay)
According to a recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire high school students vape more than teens anywhere else in the country. (Ethan Parsa/Pixabay)
January 30, 2020

CONCORD, N.H. -- A New Hampshire bill advocating a moratorium on e-cigarettes is facing a big vote this week.

House Bill 124 on Thursday is having a subcommittee work session, and next Tuesday, an executive session will recommend whether it should get voted on in the legislature or die.

According to a recent survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New Hampshire high school students vape more than teens anywhere else in the country.

But vaping also is big business in the Granite State, especially as Massachusetts has banned flavored e-cigarettes.

Rep. Peter Schmidt, D-Dover, a bill co-sponsor, says he wrote it to be as objective as possible.

"The idea of a moratorium would be something that would be in the hands of the Commissioner of Health and Human Services, so that it would be made on more of a scientific and health-related basis rather than a strictly political decision," Schmidt states.

This legislation comes soon after neighboring Massachusetts temporarily banned vaping products last year -- which created a business boom for vape shops in the Granite State.

While the Commonwealth lifted the ban, selling flavored e-cigarettes there is still illegal. The subcommittee work session on the moratorium bill was to start at 9 a.m. at the statehouse.

Schmidt hopes going the moratorium route will be the most efficient way to deal with e-cigarettes.

"That's the reason I conceived of a moratorium as a way to get relatively quick action," he explains. "Because it seems to me like every hour that's wasted potentially endangers countless additional children here in the state of New Hampshire."

The Granite State also is considering a bill that specifically bans e-cigarettes with flavors other than tobacco. One reason is the flavors' popularity among young people.

But earlier this month, many New Hampshire vape shop owners spoke out to oppose the potential flavored e-cigarettes ban. They maintain e-cigarettes help those who otherwise would return to smoking.

Laura Rosbrow-Telem, Public News Service - NH

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020