 
Media outlets access enhanced multi-platform content at no charge, with alerts when we have new content on issues or from regions you may select. Once we receive the filled out form below, you'll receive a message with the passcode/s. Welcome!

*These fields are required

*Media Outlet name
*Media Outlet City/State
Contact name
Contact phone
*Email address or fax #
*Media Outlet type
Additional (beyond the state you are located in) content that you would like to receive

Newscasts

PNS Daily Newscast - February 4, 2020 


Sen. Joe Manchin asks lawmakers to consider censure of Trump. And an update on medical advice on your smartphone.

2020Talks - February 4, 2020 


The Iowa caucuses were last night. But we don't know the results from the Democrats until later today. President Trump was declared the winner of the Iowa Republican Caucuses over his two primary challengers.

Groups Challenge Trump Waivers to Build Border Wall

The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to review lower court rulings that allow the Trump administration to waive environmental laws for border-wall construction, including a 180-mile stretch in New Mexico. (ArtueoM/Adobe Stock)
The U.S. Supreme Court will decide whether to review lower court rulings that allow the Trump administration to waive environmental laws for border-wall construction, including a 180-mile stretch in New Mexico. (ArtueoM/Adobe Stock)
February 3, 2020

SANTA FE -- Conservation groups have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review lower court rulings that waive environmental laws to build the border wall, in New Mexico and elsewhere. The groups contend it's unconstitutional for the Trump administration to abandon environmental, health and safety laws to speed Mexican border-wall construction, including along the 180-mile New Mexico frontier.

Santa Fe-based Bryan Bird, Southwest director for the group Defenders of Wildlife, said the steel walls would threaten protected landscapes and the habitats of hundreds of animals, many on the Endangered Species List.

"It's going to run from the Pacific Ocean all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, and it's going to cut in half a continent that has been used by wildlife as well as people," Bird said. "And so, there's many species that we're concerned with that this could be sort of a fatal strike that ends their ability to recover."

President Donald Trump used an executive order to declare a national emergency and divert funds from the military and other federal agencies to build the border wall - actions that are currently facing several legal challenges.

Regardless of the outcome of any court cases, Bird said the Trump administration appears to be pushing ahead with construction.

"He's got the waiver authority," he said. "In other words, he's waived all federal laws that apply to the border, so he can construct the border wall. And they have the money now, so we expect them to be under new construction any day now."

Bird said his group and others are deeply concerned that a 30-foot-high barrier would affect rivers and wetlands, and also prevent the migration of a number of endangered species between the U.S. and Mexico.

"We had, in 2018, a Mexican gray wolf that crossed over the border from Mexico and wandered into the United States for a bit, and then it wandered back," Bird said. "These imperiled wildlife, like Mexican gray wolves, are crossing the border in search of new habitat and in search of mates."

The group's recent petition follows 2018 and 2019 lawsuits, also challenging the administration's waiver of regulations. Along with Defenders of Wildlife, the coalition includes the Center for Biological Diversity, the Animal Legal Defense Fund and the Southwest Environmental Center.

Disclosure: Defenders of Wildlife contributes to our fund for reporting on Climate Change/Air Quality, Endangered Species & Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Mark Richardson, Public News Service - NM

 
About PNS Media Facts Support Us Contact Us PNS Employment Mission/History Editorial Policy Pitch Our Journalists

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830
Your trusted member and audience-supported news source since 1996
Copyright © 2020